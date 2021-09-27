More than 1,600 Avista customers affected by outage in Dalton Gardens
UPDATED: Mon., Sept. 27, 2021
As many as nearly 3,000 Avista customers were affected by a power outage Monday night in North Idaho, according to the company.
The outage affected residents in the area of Dalton Gardens. The outage was reported around 6:30 p.m.; by an hour later, the number of affected customers was down to 1,639, with an estimated restoration time of 9:30 p.m., according to Avista’s outage map.
The outage was caused by vehicle striking a utility pole in the area, according to a company spokeswoman.
