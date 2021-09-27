The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Sydney Reagan saves in shootout lifts Cheney girls soccer over Central Valley

UPDATED: Mon., Sept. 27, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Girls soccer

Cheney 3, Central Valley 2 (SO): Goalkeeper Sydney Reagan saved the fourth and fifth shots in a shootout to secure the Blackhawks (2-4, 1-1) comeback win over the Bears (5-2, 1-1) in a GSL game on Monday. Ellie Barden and Grace Hammermeister scored second-half goals for Cheney to force overtime. Zoe Crockett scored twice in regulation for Central Valley.

Mead 5, North Central 1: The Panthers (4-1-1, 1-0) topped the Wolfpack (2-5-0, 0-3) in a GSL game. Details were unavailable. 

Ferris 2, Lewis and Clark 0: Cadence Peroff scored the go-ahead goal in the 55th minute and the Saxons (4-4, 2-1) beat the visiting Tigers (4-5-1, 1-2) in a GSL game on Monday. Trista Dammel added an insurance marker in the 75th minute for Ferris. Lewis and Clark goalkeeper Bailey Cook made seven saves.

Gonzaga Prep 1, Mt. Spokane 0: Erin Ewers scored the go-ahead goal in the 37th minute and the Bullpups (7-0-2, 3-0) beat the visiting Wildcats (3-3, 2-1) in a GSL game on Monday.

Slowpitch

Mt. Spokane 7, Rogers 2: Jessica Waters hit a two-run homer and the Wildcats (9-1, 4-0) beat the visiting Pirates (2-8, 1-3) in a GSL game. Payton Dressler had three hits for Mt. Spokane. Jamie Olsen led Rogers with three base hits.

Shadle Park 3, East Valley 1: The visiting Highlanders (4-6, 3-3) topped the Knights (2-6, 0-5) in a GSL game. Details were unavailable.

Mead 13, Ridgeline 2: Bailey Wilkins had three his with a solo home run and knocked in three and the Panthers (8-1, 3-1) beat the Falcons (2-7, 1-3) in a GSL game on Monday. 

University 13, Lewis and Clark 2: Maliya Mann went 3 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs and the Titans (8-1, 3-1) beat the visiting Tigers (4-4, 2-2) in a GSL game. Jade Eldrige homered with three RBIs for U-Hi.

Ferris 21, Gonzaga Prep 7: Emma LaRue went 3 for 5 with a home run and four RBIs and the visiting Saxons (6-3, 4-1) beat the Bullpups (2-6, 1-4) in a GSL game. Cadence Hyndman homered with five RBIs and Ryan Shipman went 5 for 5 with three runs. Kyra Paul went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for G-Prep.

