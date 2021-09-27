Prep roundup: Sydney Reagan saves in shootout lifts Cheney girls soccer over Central Valley

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Girls soccer

Cheney 3, Central Valley 2 (SO): Goalkeeper Sydney Reagan saved the fourth and fifth shots in a shootout to secure the Blackhawks (2-4, 1-1) comeback win over the Bears (5-2, 1-1) in a GSL game on Monday. Ellie Barden and Grace Hammermeister scored second-half goals for Cheney to force overtime. Zoe Crockett scored twice in regulation for Central Valley.

Mead 5, North Central 1: The Panthers (4-1-1, 1-0) topped the Wolfpack (2-5-0, 0-3) in a GSL game. Details were unavailable.

Ferris 2, Lewis and Clark 0: Cadence Peroff scored the go-ahead goal in the 55th minute and the Saxons (4-4, 2-1) beat the visiting Tigers (4-5-1, 1-2) in a GSL game on Monday. Trista Dammel added an insurance marker in the 75th minute for Ferris. Lewis and Clark goalkeeper Bailey Cook made seven saves.

Gonzaga Prep 1, Mt. Spokane 0: Erin Ewers scored the go-ahead goal in the 37th minute and the Bullpups (7-0-2, 3-0) beat the visiting Wildcats (3-3, 2-1) in a GSL game on Monday.

Slowpitch

Mt. Spokane 7, Rogers 2: Jessica Waters hit a two-run homer and the Wildcats (9-1, 4-0) beat the visiting Pirates (2-8, 1-3) in a GSL game. Payton Dressler had three hits for Mt. Spokane. Jamie Olsen led Rogers with three base hits.

Shadle Park 3, East Valley 1: The visiting Highlanders (4-6, 3-3) topped the Knights (2-6, 0-5) in a GSL game. Details were unavailable.

Mead 13, Ridgeline 2: Bailey Wilkins had three his with a solo home run and knocked in three and the Panthers (8-1, 3-1) beat the Falcons (2-7, 1-3) in a GSL game on Monday.

University 13, Lewis and Clark 2: Maliya Mann went 3 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs and the Titans (8-1, 3-1) beat the visiting Tigers (4-4, 2-2) in a GSL game. Jade Eldrige homered with three RBIs for U-Hi.

Ferris 21, Gonzaga Prep 7: Emma LaRue went 3 for 5 with a home run and four RBIs and the visiting Saxons (6-3, 4-1) beat the Bullpups (2-6, 1-4) in a GSL game. Cadence Hyndman homered with five RBIs and Ryan Shipman went 5 for 5 with three runs. Kyra Paul went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for G-Prep.