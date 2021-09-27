USL to hold virtual listening sessions to help in branding new Spokane franchise

Spokane’s United Soccer League franchise is still looking for an owner.

In the meantime, it hopes to get some community ownership in the identity of the team, including the nickname, crest and colors.

“As we have said from the beginning, this club is going to be for Spokane, by Spokane and created with the greater Spokane community,” USL Spokane President Cindy Wendle said.

On Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and Thursday at 7 p.m., the franchise will hold virtual listening sessions that will include Treatment, a local creative agency.

“Their commitment and passion to stay true to how Spokane wants to be embodied in our crest is what will help make this process truly ‘by Spokane,’ ” Wendle said.

In the meantime, Wendle is getting better acquainted with the soccer community in Spokane.

“We’re in the process of identifying an owner, but we’re doing this with the community in mind,” Wendle said Monday. “That’s what will determine how successful this club will be.”

Meanwhile, the downtown stadium project has moved from the schematic design phase to design development.

According to Greg Forsyth, director of capital projects for Spokane Public Schools, “That means we’re just more fully developing structurally.”

More sessions are planned for October. Listening sessions will be set up at various dates and times, to allow for the most flexibility with audiences and to ensure a diversity of participants and experiences.

The first set of listening sessions will be held virtually to support local health protocols and include input for both the W League (women’s) and League One teams.

“Our crest, colors and name has to be a direct reflection of the people and place that make Spokane unique,” Wendle said. “That only happens with community participation and us listening to locals on what they love most about Spokane and the world’s game.”

To participate, the community can view an available list of dates and register online at usl.spokane.com.

In addition to the listening sessions, the community is asked to share their input through an online survey. The survey will be available over the next 30 days and available on the club’s website at www.surveymonkey.com/r/SpokaneCrest.