By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jennifer R. Christerson and Kimberly M. Nelson, both of Otis Orchards.

Blake E. Zimmerer, of Clayton, and Johanna J. Leliefeld, of Loon Lake.

Michael W. Robison and Kayla K. Biever, both of Spokane Valley.

Spencer L. Nesman and Rebecca J. Rohwer, both of Medical Lake.

Myles C. Sawicki, of Otis Orchards, and Elliana G. Blomgren, of Spokane.

Paul R. Eastman and Brenda R. McDonald, both of Spokane.

Kyle R. Hunter and Samantha J. Pendleton, both of Seattle.

Devin D. Wayne and Courtney D. Moses, both of Spokane.

Gordon W. Bash and Tina A. Marchand, both of Spokane Valley.

Edwin Sanders, of Spokane, and Beatriz E. Graciano Avila, of Toppenish, Wash.

Austin J. Walker and Arianna L. B. Harris, both of Greenacres.

Brandon C. Maloney and Adian M. Talib, both of Spokane.

Lucas A. Ottoson and Shanna L. Keller, both of Spokane.

Trent L. Buchanan and Ashlea R. Mills, both of Spokane.

Haley S. M. Tayloe, of Spokane, and Kevin T. Gilfoy, of Airway Heights.

Daniel J. Wordell and Sarah E. Derby, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Levi Redman v. Marci Schreiber, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Steel Studs v. Gary M. Gonwick, restitution of premises.

Sydney L. Shaw v. Joshua B. Worley, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

CPM Development Corp., et al., v. Christopher M. Davis, et al., money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Houston, Meghan M. A. and Aaron K.

McCallum, Darrel G., II and Janice D.

Palomino, Richard and Michel

Faso, Mary E. and Anthony P.

Hamilton, Robert O’Neal and Cheryl D.

Malory, Amber and Daniel

Gumm, Kellen R. and Sarah A.

Paulicheck, Vicki A. and Ronald D.

Jordan, Diane L. and Kevin W.

Wells, Bonnie L. and Matthew D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Jake C. Hufnagel, 25; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of disorderly conduct.

Edward A. J. Heinz, also known as Edward J. Heinz and Edward J. Hines, 53; 27.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 27.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree assault.

Espen R. Sordahl, 38; 28 days in jail with credit given for 28 days served, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Cory J. Smith, 34; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Shayne A. Holt, 30; $990.50 fine, 12 months in jail with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle, driving while under the influence of intoxicated liquor or drug and two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Adam J. Glover, 37; $750 fine, 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, after pleading guilty to false statement/alternations/forgeries-certificate of title.

Shawn S. Struck, 51; $15 fine, 45 months in prison, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Tarah R. Dana, 34; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Jesse T. Monsen, 35; restitution to be determined, three months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and first-degree theft.

Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren

Marshall L. Price, 38; restitution to be determined, two months in jail with credit given for 32 days served, after pleading guilty to first-degree criminal trespass and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Michael P. Price

Corina R. Miller, 25; restitution to be determined, 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Thomas J. Swartzfager, 38; two days in jail with credit given for two day served, third-degree driving with suspended license.

Jason Tiplerbarragan, 30; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, second-degree criminal trespass.

Josephina A. Alejandro, 23; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Donna Wilson

Kaylee A. Campobasso, 17 days in jail, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.