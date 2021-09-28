Gopuff launches delivery service in Spokane
Tue., Sept. 28, 2021
Spokane residents now have a new delivery option for food and everyday items.
Philadelphia-based Gopuff launched delivery service in Spokane and opened three micro-fulfillment centers in the area, the company announced last week.
Gopuff’s fulfillment centers stock more than 3,000 items that can be delivered within 30 minutes for a flat fee of $1.95, according to the company’s website.
Customers can visit Gopuff.com, enter their address and choose from a variety of household goods, food, drinks, beauty products and pet supplies, among other things.
Gopuff is looking to hire delivery drivers and full- and part-time employees to work in its Spokane-area fulfillment centers.
The company did not specify the number of positions it’s looking to fill as employment needs vary by market, Abigail Benn, Gopuff spokeswoman, said in an email.
Applicants can view open positions at gopuff.com/go/careers.
Gopuff, founded in 2013 Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, operates more than 500 micro-fulfillment centers, BevMo! and Liquor Barn stores nationwide and in Europe.
