Prep roundup: Emma Meyers hits walk-off double to lift Ridgeline slowpitch over Lewis and Clark

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Slowpitch

Ridgeline 12, Lewis and Clark 11 (8): Ninth-grader Emma Meyers hit a walk-off double and the Falcons (3-7, 2-3) topped the visiting Tigers (4-5, 1-3) in extra innings in a GSL game. Myers finished with three hits and a pair of doubles while Savannah Smith went 4 for 4 with two doubles for Ridgeline.

Cheney 16, East Valley 3: Mia Ashcroft went 2 for 4 with five RBIs and the Blackhawks (7-2, 5-0) beat the visiting Knights (2-7, 0-5) in a GSL game. Maddie McDowell added three hits and four RBIs for Cheney.

Central Valley 18, Shadle Park 4: Sofia Morales hit two home runs with 4 RBIs and the Bears (4-4, 2-1) beat the visiting Highlanders (4-7, 2-3) in a GSL game. Madison Saty added three triples and three RBIs for Central Valley. Liz Carter led Shadle Park with three base hits and an RBI.

Mead 17, Ferris 6: Bailey Wilkins went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two triples and the Panthers (9-1, 4-1) beat the visiting Saxons (6-4, 4-2) in a GSL game. Rylie Carr went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Mead. Anna Kehoe had one hit, one double and two RBIs for Ferris.

Rogers 19, Gonzaga Prep 8: Jamie Olsen went 4 for 5 with five RBIs and four runs and the visiting Pirates (3-8, 2-3) defeated the Bullpups (2-7, 1-5) in six innings in a GSL game. Jacinthia Moore went 3 for 5 with four runs for Rogers. Kayla Wende knocked in four for G-Prep.

Mt. Spokane 26, North Central 0: Jessica Waters had a homer and double among four hits with seven RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (10-1, 5-0) beat the Wolfpack (0-8, 0-4) in a GSL game. Avery Erickson added three hits with a homer for Mt. Spokane.

Girls soccer

West Valley 3, Clarkston 0: Gillian Simpson had a goal and an assist and the Eagles (7-1, 3-0) beat the visiting Bantams (6-3, 2-1) in a GSL 2A game.

Shadle Park 4, Rogers 0: Kyleigh Archer had two goals and two assists and the Highlanders (4-5, 1-2) shut out the visiting Pirates (1-7, 0-3) in a GSL 2A game.

Pullman 5, East Valley 2: Hannah James scored two goals and the Greyhounds (5-4, 2-1) defeated the visiting Knights (2-7, 1-2) in a GSL 2A game. Janis Oliver and Gemma scored one goal apiece for East Valley.

Deer Park 19, Medical Lake 0: Livvy Moore scored three goals and added three assists and the Stags (6-0) shut out the visiting Cardinals (0-6) in a Northeast A game. Grace Martinson recorded two goals and three assists for Deer Park.

Freeman 8, Colville 1: Aubrey Gregory had six goals and one assist and the visiting Scotties (6-4) beat the Indians (2-3-1) in a Northeast A game. Makayla Werner had a goal and four assists for Freeman.

Volleyball

Gonzaga Prep 3, University 0: Kate Palelek had 19 assists and nine digs and the visiting Bullpups (3-2, 1-0) swept the Titans (1-5, 0-1) 25-16, 25-13, 25-21 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Gretschen Drews had 15 assists for University.

North Central 3, Lewis and Clark 0: Stephanie Leach had 10 kills, five aces and 12 digs and the Wolfpack (5-0, 1-0) beat the visiting Tigers (3-3, 0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A match. Kelsie Delp had six blocks for North Central.

Ridgeline 3, Pullman 2: Kelsey McDevitt had 22 kills and the visiting Falcons (3-1) defeated the Greyhounds (3-3) 18-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18, 15-13 in a GSL nonleague match. Makayla Hickman added 29 digs and Makayla Beckett notched 17 assists for Ridgeline. Keleigh Myers racked up 33 assists and four aces for Pullman.

Ferris 3, Shadle Park 1: Kira Felchlin had 12 kills, 22 assists and 33 digs and the visiting Saxons (2-3) beat the Highlanders (2-4) 25-7, 25-22, 25-27, 25-20 in a GSL nonleague match. Abbey Flerchinger had eight kills for SP.

Cheney 3, Rogers 0: Islam Zwart had 10 kills and the visiting Blackhawks (2-4) defeated the Pirates (1-2) 25-18, 25-16, 25-11 in a GSL nonleague match.

West Valley 3, Othello 0: Kennedy Kreiger had 34 digs and an ace and the Eagles (2-3) swept the visiting Huskies (0-1) 25-22, 25-21, 25-21 in a nonleague contest.

Freeman 3, Colville 0: Olivia Campbell had five aces and 15 digs and the visiting Scotties (5-1, 4-1) beat Colville (3-4, 2-3) 26-24, 25-9, 25-23 in a Northeast A match. Aspyn Reed added eight kills for Freeman.

Lakeside 3, Riverside 0: Avery Haff had four aces and three blocks and the Eagles (5-0) shut out the visiting Rams (0-3) 25-11, 25-14, 25-14 in a Northeast A match. Sam Riggles had nine kills and three blocks for Riverside.

Deer Park 3, Medical Lake 1: Ruby Envolsen had nine kills and Allison Feist added 20 assists and the Stags (2-3) defeated the visiting Cardinals (3-2) 26-24, 14-25, 25-21, 25-21 in a Northeast A match. Amblessed Okemgbo recorded eleven kills and two blocks for Medical Lake.

Liberty 3, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 2: Kendall Denny had 26 assists, seven digs and six blocks and the visiting Lancers (3-1, 3-1) beat the Broncos (3-2, 1-3) 25-23, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18 in a Northeast 2B match.

Chewelah 3, Reardan 1: Jikke Stekelenburg had six kills and the Cougars (3-1) defeated Reardan (1-3) 17-25, 25-13, 25-23, 25-10 in a Northeast 2B match. Mia Bellevue recorded 19 assists and Natalie George added 20 digs for Chewelah.

Northport 3, Curlew 0: The visiting Mustangs (5-0) swept the Cougars (3-3) 25-8, 25-8, 25-19 in a Northeast 1B match. Emma Baker had six digs, two assists and an ace for Curlew.

Cusick 3, Inchelium 2: Teresa Campbell had six kills, 12 assists and 16 digs and the visiting Panthers topped the Hornets (2-5) 25-18, 25-17, 16-25, 16-25, 15-10 in a Northeast 1B match. Hailey Peone had eight kills and four aces for Inchelium.

Valley Christian 3, Odessa 0: Melanie Alexeyenko had four kills, two assists and one block and the Panthers (1-4, 1-1) defeated the Tigers (10-3, 2-1) 25-5, 25-17, 25-14 in a Northeast 1B match.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 3, Harrington 0: Kaidyn Maioho had six kills and the Wildcats (2-2) swept the Panthers (0-2) 25-6, 25-12, 25-9 in nonleague action.

Lake City 3, Sandpoint 0: The visiting Timberwolves (12-2, 3-2) beat the Bulldogs (1-8, 0-4) 25-18, 25-15, 25-22 in an Inland Empire League match.

Post Falls 3, Lakeland 2: The Trojans (16-4, 7-0) beat the visiting Hawks (5-8, 2-3) in an Inland Empire League match. Details were unavailable.