Riding eight-game win streak, Gonzaga women’s soccer climbs to No. 16 in latest poll

From staff and news services

Gonzaga women’s soccer rose to No. 16 in the United Soccer Coaches National Top 25 poll Tuesday.

The ranking is an all-time high for the program. The Zags appeared in five polls in 2005, debuting at 22 on Oct. 17, climbing to 19th on Nov. 8, and finishing at No. 19. That team finished with a 12-4-4 record and made the program’s lone appearance in the NCAA Tournament, falling to USC 1-0 in the first round.

Last week, the Bulldogs debuted at No. 20 in the poll, cracking the Top 25 for only the second time in program history. Gonzaga received votes in the poll three times last season, and once during the 2019 season.

The Bulldogs are off to their best start to a season in program history at 10-1-0 after 11 matches.

GU is riding an eight-game win streak, the longest in program history.

Gonzaga opens West Coast Conference play Saturday at home against BYU (5-3-1). The Cougars are five spots out of the Top 25, receiving 53 votes.