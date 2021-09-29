The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 47° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Zoe Crockett scores twice to help Central Valley girls soccer beat North Central

UPDATED: Wed., Sept. 29, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Girls Soccer

Central Valley 5, North Central 0: Zoe Crockett scored two goals and assisted on another and the visiting Bears (6-2, 2-1) defeated the Wolfpack (2-6, 0-4) in a GSL match.

Cheney 1, Gonzaga Prep 0: Jenna Mansfield scored the go-ahead goal in the 58th minute to help the visiting Blackhawks (3-4, 2-1) defeat the Bullpups (7-1-2, 3-1) in a GSL match.

University 1, Ferris 0: Bella Longo scored the go-ahead goal assisted by Mea Wiykoviks in the second overtime and the Titans (3-5-1, 1-2) topped the visiting Saxons (4-5, 2-2) in a GSL match.

Lewis and Clark 1, Mead 0: Chloe Bafus scored the go-ahead goal in overtime and the Tigers (5-4-2, 2-2) beat the visiting Panthers (4-2-1, 1-1) in a GSL match.

Slowpitch

Central Valley 26, North Central 4: The Bears (5-4, 3-1) beat the Wolfpack (0-9, 0-5) in a GSL game. Details were unavailable. 

Volleyball

Lakeside 3, East Valley 0: Jessica Stires had 12 kills and the Eagles (6-0) defeated the Knights (2-3) 25-18, 25-8, 25-13 in a nonleague match. Jade Christianson added 28 assists and three aces, and Mamiko Patterson recorded 19 digs for Lakeside.

Northport 3, Inchelium 0: McKenzie Malcolm had nine kills, Olivia Corcoran added seven assists with 20 digs and the Mustangs (8-0) swept the Hornets (2-6) 25-14, 25-11, 25-21 in a Northeast 1B match. 

Oakesdale 3, Tekoa-Rosalia 0: Samantha Holling had 21 assists with nine aces and the visiting Nighthawks (7-0) defeated the Timberwolves (2-1) 25-8, 25-10, 25-18 in a Southeast 1B match. Payton Davis added nine digs and one block for Oakesdale.

Boys soccer

St. George’s 2, Walla Walla Academy 0: Jace Melville and Oscar Zhou each scored one goal and the Dragons (2-3) defeated the visiting Knights (1-2) in a nonleague game.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories