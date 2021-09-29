Washington State to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test for fans at football games

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Fans must provide proof of either a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative result on an FDA-approved coronavirus test to attend Washington State football games at Gesa Field, the school’s athletic department announced Wednesday.

The rule, which applies to guests age 12 and older, will be in effect for WSU’s next home game, Oct. 9 against Oregon State.

Fans can get verified at one of several kiosks outside Gesa Field. Verification kiosks are located at the Compton Union Building, Beasley Coliseum and Cougville. Four others will be positioned along the perimeter of the stadium.

The kiosks will open three hours before kickoff and close when the game begins. Guests can receive their verifications at the Gesa Field gate but are encouraged by the school to do so beforehand at one of the kiosks.

Entrance will be permitted to attendees who provide a copy of a negative PCR or antigen test taken within three days of the event.

Otherwise, guests must be fully vaccinated – two weeks removed from the final shot – and show a CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Card or a photograph of it. Other accepted documents include records supplied by health care providers and a state immunization information system record.

WSU athletics mandated masks for all fans, regardless of vaccination status, earlier this month. That rule remains in effect.

Express lanes will be open for verified fans at Gates A, B, F, I and the premium seating entrance.

WSU implemented the procedures “in alignment with our football partners in the State of Washington, the Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Huskies,” according to a release.