Week 5 football preview: Silas Ng, Riverside travels to Freeman in 1A showdown

Seven Greater Spokane League teams will qualify for the Week 10 games for a chance to reach the Round of 16 state games – three from 4A and two each from 3A and 2A.

That means Gonzaga Prep (which is idle this week), Central Valley and Lewis and Clark will all advance to face off against the top three Mid-Columbia Conference teams.

The 3A and 2A playoff scenarios are still being finalized, and officials hope they’ll have concrete plans as soon as next week.

But the biggest game in the area this week is in the Class 1A ranks.

Game of the week

Riverside (4-0, 1-0) at Freeman (3-0, 2-0): Riverside is ranked No. 5 in the state 1A media poll and No. 2 in the WIAA RPI. The Rams are led by dual-threat quarterback Silas Ng, who is emerging as an all-state contender.

The Scotties are looking for respect, since they were unranked in this week’s poll – though they are No. 3 in the RPI.

Freeman has allowed just six points this season with back-to-back shutouts of league opponents and is led on offense by QB Boen Phelps.

Both need to keep an eye on Lakeside (4-0, 1-0), ranked No. 10 with an RPI at No. 5.

GSL 4A/3A

University (2-2, 2-2) at Central Valley (3-1, 3-0): The Bears held off a furious Mt. Spokane rally last week to escape with a 21-19 win. Luke Abshire went 17 of 26 for 291 yards and had touchdown passes of 27, 55 and 35 yards for CV, which has Gonzaga Prep next week in a game that will decide seeding for the GSL for Week 10.

U-Hi got 155 yards with two touchdowns from Malaki Miller last week in a lopsided win over young Ridgeline, but the Titans will face a stiff CV defense, which has a pair of shutouts already.

Lewis and Clark (2-2, 2-1) at Mt. Spokane (2-1, 2-1): The Wildcats showed a lot of heart coming back from a 21-3 deficit last week, only to fall when Texas A&M-bound Ethan Moczulski’s 60-yard field-goal attempt with 4.5 seconds was wide of the mark.

“You know, there’s probably not another team in the state that would even try it,” Mt. Spokane coach Terry Cloer said.

The Tigers bounced back after a couple of tough losses and held Ferris scoreless until late in the game last week although the Saxons were missing some players. Speed back Gentz Hillburn had 96 yards and a TD among 13 carries.

Mead (1-2, 1-2) at Cheney (0-4, 0-3): The Panthers showed resolve last week, scoring 21 points in the second half against G-Prep after trailing 35-0 at intermission. Cheney has yet to score a touchdown this season.

Ferris (2-2) at Coeur d’Alene (3-1): Ferris is dealing with all sorts of injuries with running back Kruz Wheeler and quarterbacks Paxton Page and Sam Markham missing some or all of last week’s 28-6 loss to Lewis and Clark.

The Vikings seem to have found their footing with wins against a pair of highly regarded teams from the West Side of Washington in consecutive weeks. CdA will finally play a home game this week.

GSL 2A

West Valley (2-1, 0-0) at Pullman (0-4, 0-1): The Eagles finally face a league opponent after blanking 3A Cheney last week in a GSL nonleaguer. Quarterback Raesean Eaton is a real threat whenever the ball is in his hands.

East Valley (1-1, 0-1) at North Central (2-1, 1-1): How good is the Wolfpack’s Carter Strom? He threw for four touchdowns and rushed for 164 yards and a score in NC’s lopsided win over Rogers last week. EV ran out of gas last week against Shadle Park, getting outscored 21-0 in the second half in its second game of the season.

Clarkston (2-2, 2-0) at Rogers (0-4, 0-2): The Bantams, led by quarterback Carter Steinwand, have won back-to-back league games while others have been waiting out COVID protocols.

Idaho

Lake City (2-2) at Sandpoint (2-2): The Timberwolves knocked off a tough 4A team last week, downing Moscow by two touchdowns. Sandpoint rallied in overtime to edge Lewiston, their second win over a 5A opponent.

Post Falls (2-3) at Pasco (1-3): The Trojans have scored 38-plus three weeks in a row. Pasco has been shut out twice and combined for 20 points in their other two games.

Moscow (3-2) at Lewiston (4-1): Both teams fell out of the state media rankings after difficult losses last week and look to make a bounce-back statement.