10 under $10 Oct. 1-8 – Watercolor Society, ‘Wax and Wool,’ antique sale, Art on the Go and GS3

1 Spokane Watercolor Society Show – 5 p.m. Friday, Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. The Spokane Watercolor Society will begin its annual Juried Member Show – this year featuring at least 17 local artists and juried by Northwest Watercolor Society member Molly Murrah – with an opening reception at Spokane Art School. Visit spokaneartschool.net and scroll to “events.” Admission: FREE

2 Bari Cordia Federspiel – 5 p.m. Friday, Avenue West Gallery, 907 W. Boone Ave., Suite B. A new exhibit featuring watercolor work by Bari Cordia Federspiel and acrylic pieces by guest artist Larry Morgan opens at Avenue West Gallery. A reception celebrating the exhibit opening will begin at 5 p.m. Friday. Visit avenuewestgallery.org and contact Carol Schmauder at clschmauder1@gmail.com. Admission: FREE

3 “Wax and Wool” – 5 p.m. Friday, Saranac Art Projects, 25 W. Main Ave. A new mixed-media installation by Lisa Nappa and Chris Tyllia opens at Saranac. An opening reception begins at 5 p.m. Friday. For more information, contact saranacartprojects@gmail.com. Admission: FREE

4 Desperate8s – 9 p.m. Friday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Blues-rock group the Desperate8s returns to Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. Zolainspokane.com. Admission: FREE

5 Wonder Market – 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Wonder Market, 835 N. Post St. Featuring live entertainment, street food vendors and works by local artisans, Wonder Saturday Market showcases local small farmers in an indoor-outdoor setting with a “Pike’s Place vibe.” For information, visit wonderspokane.com and select “Saturday Market.” Admission: FREE

6 Custer’s 46th Annual Fall Antique & Collectors Sale – 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Spokane Fair & Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St. Vintage dealers from across the Northwest gather to sell antiques and collectibles “from rare to retro,” including midcentury, primitives, rustic, estate and costume jewelry, vintage clothing, kitchenware, furniture, folk art, glassware, silver, pottery, prints, books and coins. Organizers will be observing local, state and federal COVID-19 protocols during the event. Parking is free. For tickets and information, visit custershows.com. Admission: $7 adults; free for kids ages 12 and younger

7 Book Signing: “We Never Knew Just What It Was” – noon Saturday, Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Local author Mike Murphy, Mike Kobluk and Chad Mitchell will be visiting Auntie’s Bookstore to sign copies of Murphy’s latest biographical work, “We Never Knew Just What It Was: The Story of the Chad Mitchell Trio.” Auntiesbooks.com. Admission: FREE

8 Art on the Go Street Art Festival – noon Saturday, New Moon Art Gallery, 1326 E. Sprague Ave., Suite B. New Moon Art Gallery will open its latest installation, “Masterpieces and Murals,” featuring street artists and muralist demonstrations. Manicmoonandmore.com. Admission: FREE

9 GS3 presents Rocktoberfest – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. Rock group GS3 visits the Big Dipper. Bigdipperevents.com. Admission: $10

10 Safari – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. Bluedoortheatre.com; (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8