Chalk Walk kicks off YWCA Spokane’s October events as part of Domestic Violence Action Month

From local reports

The YWCA Spokane’s Chalk Walk will kick off the Domestic Violence Action Month on Wednesday at Riverfront Park.

People can share their stories with chalk from noon to 3 p.m. on the sidewalk along the Howard Street Promenade at the downtown Spokane park. The YWCA will provide purple, orange and white chalk, and people may bring other colors, too.

The YWCA has planned other events in October, which is nationally recognized as a month to raise awareness of domestic violence and to send a message of hope to survivors of domestic violence.

The events include:

Oct. 13 – YW Table Talk, Business Call to Action and Toolkit.

Oct. 20 – Survive to Thrive: A Local Survivor Shares Her Journey.

Oct. 18-23 – Shop for a Cause: Local businesses donate partial proceeds to campaign.

Oct. 27 – Pathways Forward: Learn What We Each Can Do to Help.

The nonprofit is raising $50,000 in October to support its free and confidential services made available to over 16,500 women, men and children it serves every year. Domestic violence victims and their children can receive emergency shelter, counseling, legal services, advocacy, job readiness, child care and pre-K programs for low income children.

For more information about upcoming events, visit ywcaspokane.org/dvam, email dvam@ywcaspokane.org or call (509) 789-9305.