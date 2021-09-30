Coeur d’Alene woman has been missing since Monday

The Coeur d’Alene Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Sharon Archer, 62, of Coeur d’Alene.

Archer was last seen at her residence in the area of Fifth Street and Locust Avenue at about 10 p.m. Monday, police said.

She was believed to be wearing jeans, gray tennis shoes and possibly a black jacket. Archer was driving a white 2013 Toyota Highlander with Idaho license plate K562919.

Police said Archer does not have a cellphone and is considered endangered due to medical conditions and the length of time that has passed since she was last seen.

Archer is 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have information on Archer’s whereabouts, contact Coeur d’Alene police at (208) 769-2320 or your local law enforcement agency. The case number is 21C45251.