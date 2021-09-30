Lewis and Clark High warns of car prowls

Lewis and Clark High School sent an audio message to students’ parents Thursday warning of a recent rash of vehicle break-ins under Interstate 90 outside the school.

The message advised students and school visitors who park under the freeway or in the surrounding area to take precautions, such as keeping doors locked and windows closed, and keeping valuables out of sight or bringing them into school with them.

The message also said to let school officials know of suspicious individuals hanging around the parking lot.

Spokane Public Schools spokeswoman Sandra Jarrard said in an email that it is not uncommon for SPS to send safety reminders to all of its 54 schools that tell staff and students to be mindful of their valuables.

Officer Stephen Anderson, a Spokane Police Department spokesman, said anything of value – even 10 cents sitting in a vehicle console – can be enough of a reason for someone to break into a car.

“Vehicle prowling is 110 percent a crime of opportunity,” he said.

In addition to locking car doors and keeping valuables out of sight, Anderson said one of the best preventative measures is to park in a well-lit area.