News >  Crime/Public Safety

Pedestrian hit and killed just north of Millwood identified

UPDATED: Thu., Sept. 30, 2021

By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

A man hit and killed just north of Millwood last week by a driver suspected of being intoxicated has been identified.

The Spokane Medical Examiner’s Office listed 38-year-old Travis Faber’s cause of death as blunt force injuries.

Faber was attempting to cross Argonne Road from west to east at about 10 p.m., according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. A 1999 Subaru Outback, driven by David A. Coleman, 42, traveling north on Argonne hit Faber.

He was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Coleman told police Faber “came out in front of” him and that he didn’t have time to hit the brakes, according to court documents. Coleman also told police he used marijuana daily. Coleman said he had “two dabs” and a joint at about noon that day.

The deputy on scene said, based on field sobriety tests, Coleman was under the influence of a drug and was not safe to operate the vehicle.

Coleman was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide. His arraignment is set for Tuesday.

