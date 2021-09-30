Spokane Indians announce 132-game schedule for 2022 season
UPDATED: Thu., Sept. 30, 2021
From staff and wire reports
The Spokane Indians announced Thursday their schedule for the 2022 High-A West regular season.
The 132-game season features 66 games at Avista Stadium, with opening day on April 8 against Vancouver and the regular season concluding in Tri-City on Sept. 11.
The Indians will feature home games for Mother’s Day (May 8), Father’s Day (June 19) and the Fourth of July.
A promotional schedule and game times will be announced at a later date.
The regular-season schedule will follow a similar format to the 2021 season with six-game series along with Monday being a consistent day off. The only exception is the game scheduled for Monday, July 4. The teams will take Tuesday off that week.
There will also be two three-game series next season. The opening series against Vancouver will run Friday though Sunday. The second, another home series against the Canadians, will run July 22-24 following a four-day break scheduled July 18-21 coinciding with MLB’s All-Star Break.
The 132 scheduled games in 2022 will be the most for the Spokane Indians since playing 140 regular-season games as part of the Pacific Coast League in 1982.
Ticket package options for 2022 will include mini season-ticket plans for 11 or 22 games, 33-game half-season ticket plans, and full-season tickets for all 66 home games.
