Spokane police investigating five drive-by shootings in three days, including three from Thursday alone

Spokane police have responded to five drive-by shootings in the past three days, including three Thursday morning.

The majority of the shootings appear unrelated to each other or to previous drive-by shootings. The Spokane Police Department is investigating possible gang connections in some incidents, according to an SPD news release.

The first shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near Gonzaga University when two males were shot and treated at an area hospital for minor injuries. SPD believes the shooting stemmed from a dispute between the occupants of two vehicles near Mission Avenue and Addison Street, the release said.

The second shooting happened about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 4400 block of North Lincoln Street. Several neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing an SUV leave the area. No one in the home was hit, but police observed five bullet holes in a vehicle parked outside the house. Investigators believe the shooting was targeted. The suspect remains outstanding.

Officers arrived at Pittsburg Street and Liberty Avenue at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday after gunshots were reported in the area.

Officers located shell casings and determined an occupied vehicle was the target of the shooting.

About an hour later, multiple callers reported hearing gunshots and a vehicle speeding away on the 1600 block of East Bridgeport Avenue. It appears the suspect returned to the location 5 minutes later and fired more shots. Officers found bullet holes in a home and more shell casings. The same suspect and vehicle have been identified in the shootings, and the vehicle has been located. Police believe this was a targeted shooting.

Shortly after 6 a.m., a drive-by shooting was reported on the 2000 block of West Mallon Avenue.

Responding officers found a shell casing in the road and three bullet holes in an apartment building. No one was hurt, and a male in the apartment does not believe he was the intended target.

Investigators continue to gather evidence and interview witnesses in all the cases. People with information are asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.