Steven Van Zandt talks ‘The Sopranos’ and ‘The Many Saints of Newark’

Expectations for “The Sopranos” prequel film “The Many Saints of Newark” are high among fans and those who were part of the legendary show, which changed the course of TV history. Steven Van Zandt, who portrayed Tony Soprano’s consigliere Silvio Dante, is looking forward to the release, which will hit screens and air on HBO Max on Friday.

“I’m sure the movie is going to be great,” Van Zandt said while calling from his New York apartment. “How could it be anything but terrific since David Chase is behind it? He has a different approach.”

Van Zandt, who’s memoir, “Unrequited Infatuations,” hit shelves Wednesday, knows that to be true more than most. Chase, the creator, writer, director and producer of HBO’s award-winning and long-running “The Sopranos,” asked Van Zandt to be part of his mob drama even though the entertainer, who is part of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, had no prior experience as a thespian.

“I told David that I’m a musician, and I never thought about becoming an actor, and he said, ‘You’re an actor, you just don’t know it yet,’ ” Van Zandt said. “That’s the kind of guy he is. He thinks outside the box, and that’s part of what made ‘The Sopranos’ so great, and I’m willing to bet that will be part of the reason why the movie will be great. David takes chances. He goes with his gut.”

Chase saw Van Zandt during a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony and realized that there was something special about the guitarist. Chase cast Van Zandt as Soprano’s right-hand man, which is a role the New Jersey native played with his best friend Bruce Springsteen, who he has been tight with since they met in 1965.

“The Many Saints of Newark,” like “The Sopranos,” was shot in New Jersey. Chase insisted on filming the show in the Garden State, which led to a number of actors turning down the series. “Everybody told David no because he was all about shooting in New Jersey,” Van Zandt said. “People thought it was a nutty idea. But it worked. ‘The Sopranos’ was great, and I’m sure the movie will be, as well.”

Perhaps “The Many Saints of Newark” will fill in some gaps, or maybe it won’t. Part of what was great about “The Sopranos” is that there were so many loose ends. Did Van Zandt’s character Dante kill Adriana, or did he allow her to run away?

“You waited 20 years to ask me that,” Van Zandt said laughing. “No, Adriana, did not get away. She died. Characters died on the show. Many of the deaths were surprising. David Chase kept us on our toes. It’ll be interesting to see what he does with this movie.”