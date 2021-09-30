Stream on Demand: Is Jake Gyllenhaal innocent or ‘Guilty’ in remake?

By Sean Axmaker For The Spokesman-Review

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max and other streaming services.

Top streams for the week

Jake Gyllenhaal stars as a police officer demoted to the 911 call desk who gets a call from a woman in danger in “The Guilty” (2021, R) and must confront the situation with only a phone. Antoine Fuqua directs this remake of the acclaimed 2018 Danish thriller that takes place almost entirely in a single room. (Netflix)

You can stream the original Danish “The Guilty” on Hulu.

“The Many Saints of Newark” (2021, R), a prequel to the award-winning HBO series “The Sopranos,” dramatizes the formative years of young Anthony Soprano (Michael Gandolfini) in the crime culture of 1960s New Jersey. Series creator David Chase writes and produces, and Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Corey Stoll and Alessandro Nivola also star. Available to stream same day as theaters, available for 31 days only. (HBO Max)

Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste are the “Queenpins” (2021, R) of this based-on-a-true-story comedy about a multimillion-dollar counterfeit coupon caper. Streaming three weeks after debuting in theaters. (Paramount+)

The limited series “Maid” (TV-MA), inspired by the bestselling memoir by Stephanie Land, explores the challenges faced by low-wage workers through the story of a single mother (Margaret Qualley) trying to support her daughter. (Netflix)

Jon Stewart returns to the issue-oriented talk show with “The Problem With Jon Stewart” (not rated). New episodes on Fridays. (Apple TV+)

The documentaries “Britney vs. Spears” (2021, TV-MA) (Netflix) and “Controlling Britney Spears” (2021, TV-MA) (Hulu) investigate the fight by the pop star to take back control of her life.

News: Hulu is raising the prices next week on ad-supported and ad-free plans by $1 month. The Disney bundle and Hulu’s live-TV service prices are unaffected.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

“The Forever Purge” (2021, R), the latest film in the horror franchise, and the crime comedy “Small Engine Repair” (2021, R) with Jon Bernthal and Shea Whigham are available on Cable on Demand, VOD and Redbox.

Netflix

“Diana: The Musical” (2021, PG-13), a filmed version of the musical drama starring Jeanna de Waal as Princess Diana, streams as the show prepares for its Broadway opening.

“Seinfeld: Complete Series” (TV-PG) now streams exclusively on Netflix.

Amazon Prime Video

The documentary “My Name Is Pauli Murray” (2021, PG-13) explores the life and accomplishments of the gender nonconforming attorney and activist.

Teenagers take on vampires in New Orleans in “Black as Night” (2021, TV-MA), and a senior citizen takes on an evil force in “Bingo Hell” (2021, TV-MA), two original horror films from Blumhouse. Two more debut next week. (Amazon Prime)

Hulu

The nonfiction series “Wild Crime” (TV-MA) looks at a murder in Rocky Mountain national park.

HBO Max

The limited-series documentary “Nuclear Family” (TV-MA) revisits a paternity suit between a sperm donor and a same-sex couple in the 1990s. New episodes on Sundays.

Carey Mulligan is the “Promising Young Woman” (2020, R) of this mix of revenge thriller, dark comedy and social commentary.

Disney+

“Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales” (TV-Y7) is an animated anthology for the Halloween season.

New on disc and at Redbox

“The Forever Purge,” “Small Engine Repair”

