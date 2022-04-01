Boys soccer: Capsules for Greater Spokane League 2022 season

Capsules for 2022 baseball programs in the Greater Spokane League.

In alphabetical order. Records from 2021 COVID-shortened season.

4A/3A

Central Valley (6-4, 6-2 GSL): Coach Aaron Gruis will lean heavily on two senior All-GSL first-teamers: keeper Aiden Chase, MF Tim Jones.

Cheney (4-7, 2-7): Head coach Nick Hamer, former Mead Panther and Gonzaga Bulldog, has to replace his top goal scorers from a season ago. He has five starters returning, including seniors Josh Bingham, Garrett Heuett and Keenan Hahn, but he wants to see more aggressiveness from his players. “We are playing a little timid and scared, and we need to break out of that,” Hamer said. Freshman Nic Alderson – who plays for the Cheney Storm club – joins the squad.

Ferris (2-9, 2-7): Team chemistry is strong with the Saxons this season, even with a young roster with only two seniors and nine sophomores. Staying healthy will be important for a team without a lot of depth. Head coach Robin Crain, in his 25th season, will rely on Dylan Sides and Wallace Sandobal, two seniors.

Gonzaga Prep (5-6, 4-5): Johnny Finnegan returns as a second-team All-GSL player. Head coach Johnny Bartich calls him the motor of the team and the leader of the midfield. Fellow senior Cooper Looney is the captain of the team, and Bartich said he marshals the back line. There are a lot of new faces, so competition will be key. The Bullpups lost three All-GSL selections from 2021.

Lewis and Clark (11-0, 9-0): The Tigers have restocked their shelf for the 2022 season, but they did lose a massive amount of talent. Thomas Vlasak, a centerback and Washington State Gatorade Player of the Year and Dane Cobb, the GSL Offensive Player of the Year and the league’s leading goal scorer, are both gone. But head coach Mica Lamb expects a solid follow-up to a successful 2021. First-team All-GSL players Tasyn Oosting and Benjamin Orton are back and are expected to provide the offense.

Mead (8-3, 7-2): A strong backline will be what leads the Panthers to competing for a league title and a potential state berth for the first time under sixth-year head coach Steven Acosta. Nathan Mahaffey returns in goal, but Mead is still looking to find a consistent goal scorer.

Mt. Spokane (5-5, 4-4): Former East Valley head coach Todd Slater slots into his first season heading the Wildcats, who return 11 letter winners from 2021. Senior Zane Van Hook leads the defense, and junior Blake Speer heads the attack.

North Central (9-2, 7-2 2A): Ninth-year coach Matt Leonard has 16 letter winners and 10 starters back from the 2A regional champions last season. GSL 2A Offensive MVP MF Ben Hippauf is back for his senior season, with fellow first-team selections MF Bryce Anderson and D Andrew Harle. “Our captains have helped create awesome team chemistry and we feel like we will be competitive in our league,” Leonard said.

Ridgeline (n/a): A new team with a new head coach – Ernie Merino – will be looking to force their way into a competitive league. The Falcons bring in some former Central Valley players, including junior Rudy Malloy and sophomores Caden Thompson and Griffin Ryder. They will look to be strong on defense and midfield and field a creative attack. “Our team will need to come together quickly as a young group to compete at a high level against so many quality older teams,” Merino said.

University (2-9, 1-8): Head coach Kevin Houston returns after a one-year high school coaching hiatus. He takes over a squad that has a solid group of players that he will lean on. A lack of depth means more potential obstacles to overcome. After a 2021 season featuring two wins, Houston hopes to see a strong rebound for the Titans. Four seniors, Logan Crum, Espen Sande, Ryan Crippen and Taylor Lenhartzen are a few key returners.

2A

Clarkston (1-7, 1-7): A year removed from a tough season, the Bantams will continue to rebuild under second-year head coach Jerry McGowen. The returning team is young and was short on players early in the season. Only three starters return, including junior goal scorer and team leader Juan Sabogal, who be a player to watch.

East Valley (5-5, 5-3): Senior Ryan Conrath was an All-GSL honorable mention last year.

Pullman (7-4, 6-3): Senior MF Ian Oately was an All-GSL second-team pick and sophomore MF Evan French was an honorable mention. Senior F Aidin Crossler is already lighting up the scoreboard while junior Clarens and freshman Carlens Dollins are providing plenty of support.

Rogers (0-9, 0-8): The Pirates will be excited to be a thorn in the side of the rest of the GSL. Second-year head coach Mike Duke will be tasked with fielding a lineup with varsity experience and new players. Aaron Cox, a defender, is a returning all-league honorable mention.

Shadle Park (6-5, 4-5): It is going to take some time for the Highlanders to grow this season as a strong nucleus of players graduated from a season ago. Third-year coach Russell Davis said his team will show a lot of energy and focus, but a lack of depth means a lot of players will need to step up, including a goal scorer. Seniors D Camden Harlow and MF Mason Davis will lead.

West Valley (2-4, 2-3): The pandemic year hit the Eagles harder than most, limiting them to six games. Sophomore Rylen Allen was an All-GSL honorable mention.