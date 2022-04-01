Doughnut crime, mountain cake, useless firefighting gear — area agencies play April Fools

By Sean Robinson (Tacoma) News Tribune

A mountain made of cake? Sleeveless firefighting gear? A crime scene littered with doughnut corpses?

Public agencies across Washington state, opted for a bit of fun Friday, posting silly pictures and captions to mark April Fools’ Day.

In Spokane, Riverfront Park tweeted a photo of the Garbage Goat in the back of a pickup truck with the caption, “After much discussion, Riverfront has decided to sell the Garbage Goat to fund other upcoming projects throughout the Park. The Garbage Goat will now live at Holy Names College where its creator, Sister Paula Mary Turnbull, completed her bachelor’s degree in Arts.”

One tweet later, the park’s account tweeted, “UPDATE - APRIL FOOLS!”

In Pierce County, Graham Fire & Rescue weighed in with a new fashion trend: the sleeveless bunker coat, which shows off biceps, but offers limited protection.

Puyallup police posted a joke crime scene: a box of spilled doughnuts and a warning about “hangry” officers.

Central Pierce Fire & Rescue posted a photo of a “masked” fire engine on its final day before removal. The mask reportedly provided “fresh filtered air” to the engine and cab for two years.

The capper of jokes came from the state Department of Natural Resources, citing a shocking new report about the geological composition of Mount Rainier. Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz followed up with a question: “Lava cake?”