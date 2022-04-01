The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Nation/World

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, 2008 Republican VP nominee. announces bid for congressional seat

UPDATED: Fri., April 1, 2022

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin delivers a graduation speech June 1, 2013, during graduation exercises at Republic High School. Plain announced her bed for Alaska state representative on Friday. (JESSE TINSLEY/The Spokesman-Review)
From wire reports

Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, the Republican nominee for vice president in 2008, said Friday she was entering the race for Alaska’s lone congressional seat, the New York Times reported.

Palin will be joining a crowded field of nearly 40 candidates to fill the House seat left vacant by the late Rep. Don Young, whose unexpected death last month spurred one of the largest political shifts in the state in 50 years, the Times wrote.

Palin said she planned to honor Young’s legacy, the Times reported, painting a dystopian picture of the nation in crisis, criticizing the “radical left,” high gas prices, inflation and illegal immigration.

“America is at a tipping point,” Palin wrote in a statement. “As I’ve watched the far left destroy the country, I knew I had to step up and join the fight.”

