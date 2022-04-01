The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Mason Heberlein tosses shutout for Central Valley baseball; Tyler Reinbold hits slam for University

UPDATED: Fri., April 1, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho. 

Baseball

Central Valley 11, North Central 0: Mason Heberlein struck out nine over five innings and the Bears (3-6, 3-3) beat the Wolfpack (1-6, 1-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Luke Abshire went 2 for 3 with two triples and two RBIs and Kamden Lanphere went 2 for 3 with a double for CV.

University 15, Mt. Spokane 2: Tyler Reinbold hit a grand slam in a 10-run third inning and the visiting Titans (6-2, 5-1) beat the Wildcats (6-3, 5-1) in five innings in a GSL 4A/3A game. Brandon Faire went 2 for 4 with four RBIs, while Tyler Boden struck out six in five innings for U-Hi. Carson Coffield went 2 for 2 with a solo homer for Mt. Spokane. 

Lewis and Clark 5, Ridgeline 3: Parker Ereaux struck out six in a complete game and the visiting Tigers (6-3, 5-1) beat the Falcons (1-6, 1-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Gonzaga Prep 4, Ferris 2: Henry Sandberg struck out five over three shutout innings and the visiting Bullpups (6-3, 4-2) beat the Saxons (0-6, 0-6) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Lucio Reynolds went 2 for 4 with an RBI for G-Prep. Justice Frostad went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Ferris.

Mead 5, Cheney 1: Dayton Wells struck out 11 over 6 1/3 innings and the Panthers (6-2, 5-1) beat the visiting Blackhawks (2-6, 2-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Max Workman went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI for Mead. 

Boys soccer

North Central 2, Central Valley 0: Ben Hippauf had a goal and an assist and the Wolfpack (6-2, 2-2) beat the Bears (2-4-1, 2-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Hippauf started the scoring in the 15th minute and assisted on Bryce Anderson’s header off a corner kick in the 74th minute. 

Ferris 2, University 0: Finn Kelly made five saves, Harrison Chappell and Dylan Sides scored first half goals and the visiting Saxons (5-3, 2-2) beat the Titans (6-2, 2-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game. 

Gonzaga Prep 5, Cheney 1:  Pierson Morris scored three goals in a 13-minute span late in the first half and the Bullpups (4-6, 3-2) beat the visiting Blackhawks (0-10, 0-5) in a GSL 3A/4A game on Friday.

Mt. Spokane 3, Ridgeline 1: Jaiden Erickson scored twice in two minutes and the Wildcats (4-2, 2-1) beat the visiting Falcons (6-1, 2-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Ryan Rosselet had a goal and an assist for Mt. Spokane.

Boys tennis

Medical Lake 4, Freeman 1: League at ML. No. 1 singles- Eli Mounts (Fre) def. Joshua Burt (ML) 7-6 (7-4), 6-4. No. 1 doubles-  Tristan Francis/Isaac Barr (ML) def. Jayden Lentz/Colin McPhillips (Fre), 6-1, 6-1.

Riverside 3, Deer Park 2: League at DP. No. 1 singles- D.Nortz (R) def. K.Kanzler (DP) 6-2, 5-7, 6-0. No. 1 doubles- A.Trochta/J.Halfhide (R) def. L.Neumiller/L.Varang (DP) 6-0, 6-0.

Girls tennis

Central Valley 4, Ridgeline 3: League at CV. No. 1 singles - Gabriella Longo (Rid) def. Kalley Shelby (CV) 6-1, 6-3. No. 1 doubles - Katie Winter/Annie Peterson (CV) def. Prasidha Krishnaswamy/Unknown (Rid) 6-0, 6-0.

Deer Park 5, Riverside 0: League at DP. No. 1 Singles - Carmen Kiewert (DP) def. Hayley McDonald (RHS) 6-2, 6-0. No. 1 Doubles - Carlie Bundy/Rebecca Bundy (DP) def. Emily Zollars/Josie Banks (RHS) 6-0, 6-0.

Freeman 4, Medical Lake 1: League at ML. No. 1 Singles - Ashley Boswell (Fre) def. Aubrey Wiley(ML)  6-0, 6-0. No. 1 Doubles - Emma Hollen/Claire Berryman (Fre) def. Kenzi Hammel/Celina Mitchell (ML)6-3, 6-4.

Softball

Colton 22, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 12: Mary Pluid went 2 for 5 with a home run and four RBIs and the Colton Wildcats (3-1) beat the visiting Wilbur-Creston-Keller Wildcats (1-4) in a nonleague game. Sydney Robinson went 4 for 4 with a homer, two doubles and five RBIs for WCK.

