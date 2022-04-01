Spokane gets back on track with win over Kamloops

From staff reports

KAMLOOPS, B.C. – The Spokane Chiefs snapped a five-game losing streak with six goal scorers, hanging on for a 6-5 win over the Kamloops Blazers on Friday.

The Chiefs (20-37-4-1) scored the first three goals of the game in the first period on shots from Yannick Proske, Nick McCarry and Graham Sward on a power play.

The Blazers (45-16-2-0) got one back on a goal from Dylan Sydor 17:12 into the period, but Timafey Kovgoreniya and Blake Swetlikoff gave Spokane a seemingly commanding 5-1 lead at the end of the second period.

Kamloops came out strongly in the third period, adding two goals in the opening 6:19.

Spokane’s Erik Atchison scored what proved to be the winning goal on a power play just over a minute later.

The Blazers added goals from Logan Bairos and Daylan Kuefler to pull within one.

The Chiefs held Kamloops scoreless during the final 7 minutes to cap the win.