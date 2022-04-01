Suspect in Spokane Valley motel shooting identified, faces attempted murder and other serious charges

Detectives have identified the suspect of Wednesday’s shooting at the Red Top Motel that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

Joshua W. Seth, 30, is wanted for two counts of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting, unlawful possession of a firearm and attempt to elude, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Cpl. Mark Gregory, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said Thursday the woman remained in the hospital. He was unsure of her condition at the time. She was in critical condition Wednesday.

Deputies were called late Wednesday morning to the shooting at the motel, 7217 E. Trent Ave.

They found the woman with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a previous release from the sheriff’s office. A person who was with the woman was uninjured, deputies said.

Seth should be considered armed and dangerous, Friday’s release said. The sheriff’s office asks that people not approach Seth if they see him but to instead call 911.

Call 911 or Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference No. 10038482 if you know of his location.