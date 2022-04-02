100 years ago in Eastern Washington: Four employees were accused of trying to ‘swell the assets of the bank’

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

Four officers of the failed First National Bank of Clarkston were arraigned on charges of conspiracy and bank fraud.

They were accused of deceiving the comptroller of currency by making “false entries and false reports.” At least two fictitious accounts were created under false names in an attempt to “swell the assets of the bank.”

The bank collapsed, with losses of $180,000 to its depositors.

All four were released on bonds of $7,500 .

From the narcotics beat: A Spokane physician was arrested on narcotics charges after police mounted a sting operation.

An undercover operative purchased drugs from one of the doctor’s assistants using a marked $5 bill. That $5 bill was afterward found in the doctor’s possession.

From the golf beat: More than 100 golfers signed a petition asking the Spokane park board to purchase land for an additional nine holes at the Downriver Golf Course.

Proponents of the plan called it a good “business proposition” at the current interest rates.

The existing nine-hole course had just opened for the season, and 136 golfers showed up on the first day.

In an unrelated golf story, the Spokane Bar Association decided to hold its weekly luncheons on Fridays instead of Saturdays, “because so many attorneys are playing golf on Saturdays.”

1917: President Woodrow Wilson asked Congress to declare war against Germany. (Congress declared war four days later.)