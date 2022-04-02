Bob Fontaine: Braver Angels promotes civility in political discourse

Bob Fontaine

Political differences continue to rip apart our nation, state, and local communities.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll following the 2016 election found that 1 in 6 Americans had stopped talking to a family member or close friend. It is possible that given politicization of the pandemic and accusations of a stolen 2020 election that this result may not be much better – or perhaps worse.

Braver Angels, a national organization of around 50,000 members, along with its state chapters, strives to alter this dangerous internal division. The Idaho Chapter as well as alliances in Central and Eastern Washington are gaining momentum in the shared goal of bringing civility to our political discourse.

The Osher Institute at Boise State University is providing a presentation sponsored through the Idaho Chapter titled “Uniting America: Strategies in Depolarization” on at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Yanke Family Research Park, 220 E. Parkcenter Blvd., Boise. Individuals may attend in person or via Zoom. Those interested may call (208) 426-6554 or email osher@boisestate.edu to inquire into membership or guest passes.

The national organization of Braver Angels, established in December 2016 as Better Angels (later changed to Braver Angels), promoted its first “Red/Blue” gathering in South Lebanon, Ohio, where Trump supporters and Clinton supporters met in an organized format.

The goal at that initial workshop was to seek common ground based on mutual respect and finding better ways to disagree. Personal attacks and name calling were forbidden with ground rules agreed on and established. The effort yielded positive results and hope for the future in a divided nation.

The approach for the workshop was guided by the Braver Angels Pledge to understand the other side’s point of view; find common ground and ways to work together; and support principles that unite rather than divide. This remains the approach for all “Red” (Republicans, Conservatives) and “Blue” (Democrats, Progressives) workshops.

Today, Braver Angels has established a national network with Red and Blue coordinators in almost every state. In addition to the workshops, Braver Angels promotes a debate format, book reviews and other programs designed to better understand the other side’s viewpoint and dialogue in a respectful manner.

The Idaho Chapter for Braver Angels was initiated with a “Red/Blue” workshop in 2018 at a Boise-area church. Other workshops followed at a library in Boise and another recently in Idaho Falls. Another two session “Red/Blue “workshop was coordinated through Zoom a year ago last April during the pandemic.

The Idaho Chapter consists entirely of volunteers. Rob Hanson (Blue) and Damien Preinitz (Red) currently serve as co-chair coordinators. Idaho membership/involvement is at about 300 volunteers with continuing efforts to engage in respectful debate and the seeking of common ground.

For example, a debate resolution on climate change was discussed recently examining whether the private sector or federal government should take the lead. Depolarization workshops followed emphasizing strategies for discussion within respective red and blue groups and ways to work together. Also, training has been completed by volunteers to act as Ambassadors providing information to local organizations.

Abraham Lincoln, in his first inaugural address in 1861, reminded Americans that “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained it must not break our bonds of affection.” The Civil War followed as his words pleading for “the better angels of our nature” were dismissed by those who might have made a difference.

It is time for us to make a difference for not only our own sake but for that of future generations. Braver Angels is a pathway in recovering once again our sense of civility and recognizing the virtues which unite us.

Get involved: Further information for the Central/Eastern Washington Alliance may be obtained by contacting bacentral.easternwa@gmail.com and the Idaho Chapter at id-coordinators@braverangels.org.

Bob Fontaine, of Eagle, Idaho, is a retired teacher and school administrator in both public and Catholic schools. He serves on the strategic planning committee and as a volunteer Ambassador for the Idaho Chapter of Braver Angels.