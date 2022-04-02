The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Night 48° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
A&E >  Music

Elton John credits Ryan White’s family with saving his life

UPDATED: Sat., April 2, 2022

Elton John performs at Madison Square Garden during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in New York. John credits Ryan White and his family with saving his life. The singer told the crowd at his concert at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday, April 1, that spending time around White’s family caused him to make changes in his life. White died in Indianapolis at age 18 on April 8, 1990. He had contracted HIV years earlier through a tainted blood transfusion. (Greg Allen)
Elton John performs at Madison Square Garden during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in New York. John credits Ryan White and his family with saving his life. The singer told the crowd at his concert at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday, April 1, that spending time around White’s family caused him to make changes in his life. White died in Indianapolis at age 18 on April 8, 1990. He had contracted HIV years earlier through a tainted blood transfusion. (Greg Allen)
Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — Elton John credits teenage AIDS victim Ryan White and his family with saving his life.

The singer told the crowd at his concert at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday that spending time around White’s family caused him to make changes in his life. White was from Indiana.

“I knew that my lifestyle was crazy and out of order. And six months later, I got sober and clean and have been ever since,” John said.

He said White’s family was the catalyst for him to change.

“I cannot thank them enough, because without them, I’d probably be dead,” the singer said, WTHR-TV reported.

White died in Indianapolis at age 18 on April 8, 1990. He had contracted HIV years earlier through a tainted blood transfusion. His mother, Jeanne White-Ginder continues to share a close relationship with John, who acknowledged her presence at the concert.

“I love you so much,” John said. “Thank you for all you’ve done for me. This song is for you.”

He then began playing “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me.”

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Spokane7 email newsletter

Get the day’s top entertainment headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.

Top stories in Music