Golf: Capsules for Greater Spokane League 2022 season

Capsules for 2022 boys and girls golf programs in the Greater Spokane League.

In alphabetical order.

4A/3A Boys

Central Valley: Tyler Jackson, Andy Shumway, Braden Schmidt and Ethan Wilson will help the Bears compete in the GSL this season.

Cheney: Jeff Pike enters his 27th year coaching golf for the Blackhawks after a fifth-place finish last season. He has four letter winners back: seniors Chris Mathews and Ben Rowe, and juniors Alex Hinrichs and Jake Vallance. “We are a pretty young team this year with a lot of potential with our younger players,” Pike said.

Ferris: Senior Matt Morse and sophomore Ethan Miller return to help first-year coach Ryan Lamb get started with the program.

Gonzaga Prep: Alex Cooke shot an 8-under-par 63 at the Shriver Cup at Manito CC on March 22. Teammates Matthew Durkin (72) and Dillon Schrock (78) were in the top 10.

Lewis and Clark: George Pirrie, Henry Staples, Ian Fallis and Aden Rassmussen will headline the Tigers’ attack.

Mead: Paul Peters, in his 36th year with the Panthers, brings back 12 letter winners and six starters for the league’s second-place finisher last year. First-team all-league senior Ty Anderson is headed to Weber State, and Mead boasts four other all-league picks: seniors Caden Martinsen and Jaxon Chimienti, and juniors Benjamin and Bradley Mulder.

Mt. Spokane: Football coach Terry Cloer takes over as golf coach. Cloer thinks his top two golfers, senior Ty Sanders and sophomore Stetson Gilbert, can reach state.

Ridgeline: Griffin Thorpe, Tanner Smith, Owen Packenbush and Brady Means will help lift the Falcons’ first golf program.

University: Erik Wolfrum, Tyler Mee, Devin Patterson and Gavin Patterson lead the Titans into competition this season.

Girls

Central Valley: Darbie Anderson, Paris Teterud, Charli Thomas and Alivia Lanphere lead the Bears this season.

Ferris: Third-year coach Laurie Smith has just two returners this season, led by sophomore Anna Morse. “We are extremely raw, with very few girls on our roster that have ever golfed before,” Smith said.

Gonzaga Prep: Lisette Durkin and Grace Kalua finished in the top 10 at the Shriver Cup on March 21, and all-league basketball player Lucy Lynn wasn’t far off.

Lewis and Clark: Nine-time GSL Coach of the Year Michelle Grafos returns for her 17th season with the Tigers with three returning players, including second-team all-league junior Caelia Fleming. Junior Clare Heinen and sophomore Julie Maxwell are also key returners. “Although we are young, we will be a force in the league again this season,” Grafos said. “It should be a tough battle with Mead for the title.”

Mead: Brooke Bloom, Taylor Mularski and Bromley Ross already have top-10 finishes this season, with Bloom shooting an 82, Mularski an 83 and Ross a 91 at the Shiver Cup.

Mt. Spokane: The Wildcats finished third last year and sixth-year coach Ryan Nelson has four letter winners back. “The four returning varsity players bring some experience on the course,” Nelson said. “We’re excited to have invites back this year.” Mia Bontrager and Caden Knight will be leaders.

Ridgeline: “The girls have great potential,” coach Brittany Wilcox said. “We need to bring our scores down, which I think is very possible.” Freshman Carolyn Rose is one to watch.

University: Alex Rule, Makenna Lamareaux, Eliana Broach and Elizabeth VanTassel will compete for the Titans.

2A

Pullman: Second-year coach Parker Ruehl has four players back from last season, including seniors Tate Frederickson and Tyrel Thompson, and sophomores Karson Weiser and Rawley Larkin. “We will need our guys at the top to step up in order to be competitive in the league, as our depth should help through the 4-5-6 spots,” Ruehl said.

Shadle Park: The 2021 2A league champs have five letter winners back, including all-league picks Conor Weber, Jake Wilcox and Pilar Dawson – all seniors. “We have an amazing senior class that should place in the top five in state,” third-year coach Chris Sande said. “Our new freshmen will assure continuity in our team success in the future.”

Girls

Pullman: Defending GSL 2A Player of the Year Lauren Greeny returns for her senior season before heading to Montana State, along with four other returners, for the 2021 league champs. Sophomores Ryliann Bednar and Mataline Rink were also first-team all-league. “Our strength is our experience in the 1 through 5 spots,” seventh-year coach John Willy said. “I’m excited to see the development of Bednar and Rink after successful freshman campaigns.”

Rogers: Mike Dewey returns for his eighth season with the Pirates with two letter winners back, seniors Destiny Wood and Malaya Nixon. “Most of our kids haven’t golfed before and come out to learn the game and enjoy each other’s company,” Dewey said. “The goal is to get multiple players into varsity matches this year.”

West Valley: First-year coach Ty Brown has four letter winners back to help him get up and running. Sophomore Spencer Cerenzia was a first-team all-league selection, and senior Rylee Reeves and sophomore Ellora Hebner bring experience.