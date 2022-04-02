Prep roundup: Sterling Lipscomb, Andrew Fox lead Shadle Park in baseball sweep of East Valley

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Baseball

Shadle Park 12, East Valley 1 (1st game): Sterling Lipscomb had three hits and three RBIs and the Highlanders (5-2, 1-1) beat the Knights (2-4, 1-1) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader. Beckett Ensminger had two hits with an RBI and Corey Hendren struck out five in a complete game.

Shadle Park 11, East Valley 1: Andrew Fox drove in three, Jake Picard knocked in two and the Highlanders (6-2, 2-1) swept the Knights (2-5, 1-2).

West Valley 21, Rogers 0: Andrew Aitken struck out seven over four no-hit innings and the Eagles (5-1, 2-0) blanked the Pirates (0-5, 0-2) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader. Easton O’Neal went 2 for 3 with a solo homer and three runs, while John Macall tripled knocked in three and scored twice for WV.

West Valley 12, Rogers 2: Caleb Gray went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs and the Eagles (6-1, 3-0) swept the visiting Pirates (0-6, 0-3). Andrew Aitken went 3 for 3 with a triple, three runs and two stolen bases.

Colfax 19, Davenport 0 (1st game): Ryan Henning went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Alex Mortensen had two RBIs and four runs and the visiting Bulldogs (3-2, 1-2) beat the Gorillas (0-3, 0-1) in the first game of a Northeast 2B doubleheader.

Colfax 15, Davenport 4 (2nd game): Braden Plummer went 4 for 5 with a homer, double, two triples and four RBIs and the Bulldogs (4-2, 2-2) swept the Gorillas (0-4, 0-2). JD Peterson struck out eight over four innings for Colfax. Denton Deal allowed two earned runs with 11 strikeouts over six innings for Davenport.

Kettle Falls 3, Reardan 2 (1st game): Gunner Graves struck out nine in a complete game and had two hits with an RBI and the Bulldogs (3-2, 3-2) beat visiting Reardan (2-3, 2-3) in the first game of a Northeast 2B doubleheader.

Reardan 5, Kettle Falls 1 (2nd game): Abe Nelson struck out nine in a complete game and Reardan (3-3, 3-3) beat the Bulldogs (3-3, 3-3) in the second game. Tyler Clouse had three hits for Reardan.

Asotin 20-9, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 8-5: The Panthers swept a Northeast 2B doubleheader from the Broncos.

Riverside 4, Freeman 3: Alec Biondo hit a walk-off two-run double and the Rams (2-4, 1-2) beat the Scotties (1-6, 0-2) in the first game of a Northeast A doubleheader. Quinten Downing struck out 10 over six innings for Riverside.

Freeman 8, Riverside 2: Drew Lochmiller struck out five in a complete game and the Scotties (2-6, 1-2) beat the Rams (2-5, 1-3) in the second game.

Softball

Liberty 12, Chewelah 1: Sadie Stout had two hits and four RBIs, Jaidyn Stephens struck out 14 and the Lancers (5-0, 3-0) beat the visiting Cougars (0-5, 0-5) in the first game of a Northeast 2B doubleheader.

Liberty 7, Chewelah 1: Jordan Jeske struck out 13, Sadie Stout had two hits with four RBIs and the Lancers (6-0, 4-0) swept the Cougars (0-6, 0-6).