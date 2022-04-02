The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Sterling Lipscomb, Andrew Fox lead Shadle Park in baseball sweep of East Valley

UPDATED: Sat., April 2, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. 

Baseball

Shadle Park 12, East Valley 1 (1st game): Sterling Lipscomb had three hits and three RBIs and the Highlanders (5-2, 1-1) beat the Knights (2-4, 1-1) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader. Beckett Ensminger had two hits with an RBI and Corey Hendren struck out five in a complete game.

Shadle Park 11, East Valley 1: Andrew Fox drove in three, Jake Picard knocked in two and the Highlanders (6-2, 2-1) swept the Knights (2-5, 1-2).

West Valley 21, Rogers 0: Andrew Aitken struck out seven over four no-hit innings and the Eagles (5-1, 2-0) blanked the Pirates (0-5, 0-2) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader. Easton O’Neal went 2 for 3 with a solo homer and three runs, while John Macall tripled knocked in three and scored twice for WV.

West Valley 12, Rogers 2: Caleb Gray went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs and the Eagles (6-1, 3-0) swept the visiting Pirates (0-6, 0-3). Andrew Aitken went 3 for 3 with a triple, three runs and two stolen bases.

Colfax 19, Davenport 0 (1st game): Ryan Henning went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Alex Mortensen had two RBIs and four runs and the visiting Bulldogs (3-2, 1-2) beat the Gorillas (0-3, 0-1) in the first game of a Northeast 2B doubleheader.

Colfax 15, Davenport 4 (2nd game): Braden Plummer went 4 for 5 with a homer, double, two triples and four RBIs and the Bulldogs (4-2, 2-2) swept the Gorillas (0-4, 0-2). JD Peterson struck out eight over four innings for Colfax. Denton Deal allowed two earned runs with 11 strikeouts over six innings for Davenport.

Kettle Falls 3, Reardan 2 (1st game): Gunner Graves struck out nine in a complete game and had two hits with an RBI and the Bulldogs (3-2, 3-2) beat visiting Reardan (2-3, 2-3) in the first game of a Northeast 2B doubleheader.

Reardan 5, Kettle Falls 1 (2nd game): Abe Nelson struck out nine in a complete game and Reardan (3-3, 3-3) beat the Bulldogs (3-3, 3-3) in the second game. Tyler Clouse had three hits for Reardan.

Asotin 20-9, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 8-5: The Panthers swept a Northeast 2B doubleheader from the Broncos.

Riverside 4, Freeman 3: Alec Biondo hit a walk-off two-run double and the Rams (2-4, 1-2) beat the Scotties (1-6, 0-2) in the first game of a Northeast A doubleheader. Quinten Downing struck out 10 over six innings for Riverside.

Freeman 8, Riverside 2: Drew Lochmiller struck out five in a complete game and the Scotties (2-6, 1-2) beat the Rams (2-5, 1-3) in the second game. 

Softball

Liberty 12, Chewelah 1: Sadie Stout had two hits and four RBIs, Jaidyn Stephens struck out 14 and the Lancers (5-0, 3-0) beat the visiting Cougars (0-5, 0-5) in the first game of a Northeast 2B doubleheader. 

Liberty 7, Chewelah 1: Jordan Jeske struck out 13, Sadie Stout had two hits with four RBIs and the Lancers (6-0, 4-0) swept the Cougars (0-6, 0-6).

