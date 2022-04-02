Spokane Indians prepare for new season with rules changes, stadium upgrades and full promotions schedule

Staff and wire reports

The Spokane Indians haven’t played in April since 1982, when the team was a member of the Pacific Coast League as a Triple-A affiliate of the then-California Angels.

Now, as a High-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, the Indians are set to embark on a 132-game season, starting Friday when they host the Vancouver Canadians at 6:35 p.m. in the first of a three-game series.

The league, known as “High-A West” last season in the first year of changes implemented by Major League Baseball, has been redubbed the Northwest League after MLB acquired the rights to the name and intellectual property associated with the league.

MLB has made some on-the-field changes as well, announcing a variety of experimental playing rules that have been approved by the Competition Committee and the Playing Rules Committee for use during the 2022 minor league season.

The rule changes are designed to improve the pace of play, create more action on the field and reduce player injuries. Many of the experimental rules were first tested on a limited basis in 2021.

Pitch time: On-field timers will be used at all full-season affiliates to enforce regulations designed to create a crisp pace of play, with batters required to be ready to hit and pitchers required to deliver the pitch within allotted periods of time.

With runners on base, pitchers will have additional allotted time for each pitch but will risk automatic baserunner advancement if a third pick-off attempt or step-off within the same plate appearance is made without recording an out.

These rules were used in tandem in the Low-A West and in the Arizona Fall League in 2021 and led to a significant improvement in pace of play and a reduction in average game time of more than 20 minutes.

Larger bases: The size of first, second and third base will be increased from 15 inches square to 18 inches square at all full-season affiliates with the hope of reducing player injuries.

Bigger bases were used in 2021 at the Triple-A level and in the Arizona Fall League and were associated with a decrease in the severity of base-related injuries. In addition, the reduction in distance between bases led to a modest increase in the rate of successful stolen-base attempts.

Defensive positioning: In Double-A, High-A and Low-A, the defensive team must have a minimum of four players on the infield, with at least two infielders completely on either side of second base.

These restrictions on defensive positioning are intended to allow infielders to better showcase their athleticism, to increase batting average on balls in play, and to restore a more traditional set of aesthetics and outcomes on batted balls.

Ballpark upgrades

You might not notice some of the upgrades the organization has done around the stadium when you visit, but the front office has been busy.

Adjustments in and around the park have been made to begin complying with MLB’s laundry list of facility standards as part of the 10-year Professional Development License each of the 120 affiliated teams signed before last season.

Most of the immediate changes were in preparation for the longer season and colder, wetter weather in April and September.

The playing surface was leveled and drainage was upgraded to avoid rainwater pooling in some spots. Several of the buildings – including the concessions and vendor stands – were weatherized to combat chillier temperatures.

More extensive changes – including modernization and enlargement of home and visitor clubhouses, upgrading of the stadium lighting and fitting the ballpark for MiLB broadcasts – are in the planning stages or await funding.

One change you’ll certainly notice is the section numbers in most parts of the stadium have changed with the hope that fans will more easily find their seating.

Game times

As with last season, the Northwest League will play six-game series against one team each week (with the exception of the opening series and at the MLB all-star break), with Monday being an off day. The only Monday the Indians will play this summer is July 4, with a 6:35 p.m. start against Tri-City.

Tuesday through Friday games start at 6:35 p.m., except for May 17 and Aug. 16, which are 12:05 p.m. starts. Saturday games in April and May start at 5:09 p.m. and at 6:35 p.m. in June through September.

All Sunday games start at 1:05 p.m.

Promotions galore

Whatever your preference is for minor league baseball promotions, you’ll find it at an Indians game this summer. Each home date is highlighted by a special promotion sure to keep fans happy.

It all starts before the season, with Fan Fest at Avista Stadium on Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. This free community event courtesy of Avista includes a Home Run Derby and your first chance to see the 2022 team plus a player poster giveaway.

The 66-game home slate is highlighted by a dozen Firework Nights – starting with Opening Night Friday – five Family Feast nights, five Bark in the Park nights and five Storybook Princess nights.

New for this season – as part of MiLB’s partnership with Marvel Entertainment – are Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond night on June 18 and Marvel Super Hero night on Aug. 5.

Other fan favorites returning for 2022 include Star Wars night, Baseball Hat Giveaway night, $10,000 Grand Slam night and four Dollars in Your Dog nights. The team will also wear Redband Rally jerseys every Wednesday home game and Operation Fly Together jerseys on Friday in conjunction with community support efforts.