The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Cloudy 44° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Boy shot in apparent drive-by incident in north central Spokane early Sunday morning

UPDATED: Sun., April 3, 2022

By Kip Hill kiph@spokesman.com(509) 459-5429

A boy received life-threatening injuries in an apparent drive-by shooting incident early Sunday morning near North Central High School, Spokane Police reported. 

Police received a 911 call around 2 a.m. from a home in the 900 block of West Maxwell Avenue, according to a news release. The caller said his friend had been shot. The juvenile male victim, who was not identified, told police he was lying on a couch in the home and heard gunfire from outside. 

The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries may be life-threatening, police said. The shooting appears to be gang-related, according to the news release, and police do no think there is a threat to the public. 

Anyone with information about the shooting who has not yet talked to police is asked to contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case No. 2022-20055313.

The shooting Sunday morning follows an incident Wednesday night in the Garland district when a juvenile male was shot in the foot. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Police said the shooter in that incident fired multiple rounds from the street into a residence. 

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety