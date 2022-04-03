Family Calendar for April 4-11 – Soar Into Summer, Lego Club, Ozobot Fun and Storytime Shorts

Circle of Security Parenting Classes – An eight-week program to strengthen your relationship with your young child and meet with other families. Gift cards are given based on attendance. Open to caregivers and their children ages 6 and younger residing in northeast Spokane. Tuesdays through May 3, 6 p.m. Northeast Community Center, 4001 N. Cook St. Free. (509) 487-1603.

Soar Into Summer – Pick up a wood cutout butterfly from Avenue West Gallery and decorate it to be displayed and/or sold through the month of June. Must be returned to Avenue West by May 30. Open to artists of all ages. Through May 30. Avenue West Gallery, 907 W. Boone Ave., Suite B. $5. (509) 838-4999.

Lego Club – Build something according to a new weekly challenge using only Legos. Wednesdays through April, 4-5 p.m. Open to children ages 6-11. Email ddaly@cdalibrary.org by Monday to reserve a space for the month’s sessions. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Storytime Shorts – Hear stories that help children learn language and early literacy skills. Every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. Also available on YouTube at scld.org/storytime-shorts-playlist. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Ozobot Fun – Join for hands-on coding fun with Ozobots. Open to children ages 6 and older. Tuesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Free. (509) 397-4366.

Service Project: Fleece Tie Blankets – A drop-in program to help make fleece tie blankets that will be donated. Open to current middle and high school students. Tuesday, 1-4 p.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. (509) 893-8350. Also available: Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Spokane Valley Library, 12004 E. Main Ave., Spokane Valley. (509) 893-8400. Free.

Drop in and Write – Bring works in progress to share, get inspired with creative prompts and spend focused time writing. Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

The Ins and Outs of Printmaking With Sarah Windisch – Sarah Windisch guides students through the two main printmaking processes: relief and intaglio. Students create art by building up and/or carving out materials, then adding ink and color. Projects include linocut blocks, collagraph prints, dry point etching and monoprinting. Open to children ages 5 and older. Wednesdays-May 11, 4-5:30 p.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $115. (208) 930-1876.

Virtual Storytime – A virtual story time for preschoolers held on Zoom. Visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events to register. Wednesday, 10-10:30 a.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Wonder Wednesdays – A virtual story time featuring books about imagination, creativity, adventure and exploration. Visit cdalibrary.com/library-events for the Zoom link. Wednesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Drawing Fundamentals for Teens – Marlene Laurich leads students in line, shape, form and space drawing techniques. Open to children age 12-15. Sponsored by the Kalispel Tribe youth art grant. Supplies and snacks provided. Call (509) 448-9277 and visit createarts.org to register. Masks required. Wednesday, 3-5 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Online Storytime – Read stories, sing songs and share fingerplays. Open to children ages 2-5 and their families. Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. Register at scld.org. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Drop in and Play – Play board and card games together in a relaxing, positive environment. Open to all ages. Thursday, noon-2 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Tween and Teen Craft Day – Create a fun, positive message collage. All supplies provided. Open to children ages 10 and older. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Spokane Valley Library, 12004 E. Main Ave., Spokane Valley. (509) 893-8400., 1-2 p.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. (509) 397-4366. Free.

Dungeons and Dragons for Teens – Play a virtual game of Dungeons and Dragons with teens in the Spokane area. All skill levels welcome. For more information and to register, visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Friday, 3-5 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Self-Published Story Time – Join Miss Delaney on the Children’s Library Facebook page as she reads stories written by self-published authors. Visit cdalibrary.org for more information. Friday, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson, then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

PAWS to Read – Children ages 5 and younger can sign for a time slot to read to Meadow the Dog to practice their reading skills. Email Miss Delaney at ddaly@cdalibrary.org by Friday to reserve a time. April 11, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Science From Home – Librarian Molly presents a science experiment each week on the library’s Facebook page facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. For children ages 8 and older and their families. Saturday, 10-11 a.m. Spokane County Library District. Free. (509) 893-8200.

Get Current With Basic Electronics – Learn about electricity and how it works. Perform hands-on testing and experimentation using the digital multimeter. Open to children ages 8-12. Register at scld.org. Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.

Shooting Sports Extravaganza – Featuring archery, BB guns and slingshot. Open to all. Presented by Boy Scouts of America. Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Old Hastings Building, 1704 W. Wellesley Ave. Free.

Spanish Storytime – Read, sing and play along with stories, rhymes and songs entirely in Spanish. This program will be entirely in Spanish. Open to children ages 2-5 and their families. Register at scld.org. Saturday, 2-2:45 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Scribbler’s Society Virtual Writing Club – Writers of all ages meet via Zoom to write, edit drafts and take part in critique sessions. Email Lindsay Moore at lmoore@cdalibrary.org to register. April 11, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.