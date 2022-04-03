A Grip on Sports: An era ends, a new star emerges and a shot resounds all on one fun Saturday

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Coach K riding off into the sunset. A young lady who has played often in Spokane winning at Augusta. A rocket goal leading to a Sounders win. It was a Saturday of unexpected moments. But that is what sports is all about.

•••••••

• As we lay in bad late last night, we pondered the day that just happened. Saturdays are always fun but this one was in different ways. We start with the college basketball, as it should be in early April.

The two teams we had decided should win did win. And that doesn’t happen often. We were actually rooting for Villanova but knew the Wildcats were probably not up to the task, not without the injured Justin Moore. So we hoped Kansas would go ahead and seal the deal. The Jayhawks did, moving into Monday’s championship game.

Their opponent won’t be Duke and Mike Krzyzewski. Nope. His record-setting career was laid low by rival North Carolina in Saturday’s semifinals. It seemed fitting. As Jim Nantz pointed out during the TBS broadcast, Krzyzewski’s first loss at Duke was to UNC. Now his last one is as well.

Now we turn our attention to Monday where we will be rooting for Kansas with all our might. Why? The Jayhawks may win, but there is a great chance the title will end up being vacated. The NCAA soon – in the geologic sense – will drop the hammer on Kansas for its alleged recruiting violations revealed during the FBI investigation of a few years ago.

That’s important. A vacated title will mean what schools like Kansas and Auburn and LSU and Arizona did won’t be forgotten. The empty line by 2022 will stand out in the record books like the ugly scar from falling off the playground slide. And force people to see how it happened.

How many remember the game-fixing scandals of the 1940s in New York? Or the other betting or recruiting scandals of the past? Probably only a few folks. But a vacated title will make people remember this outrage. And, hopefully, ensure such egregious actions won’t happen again.

• As we watched Anna Davis win the Augusta National Women’s Amateur yesterday afternoon, we had no idea the Spokane vortex would strike once more. But it did and pulled in a 16-year-old who lives in San Diego.

Perusing social media, we came across Brenna Greene’s tweet about Davis’ Chewelah ties. So we dug deeper. It seems Davis spent much of her summers in the Northwest Washington city, playing her golf on courses in this area.

Davis won five local tournaments in the Spokane area in 2018, when she was 13 years old. But there’s more. She was the district’s player of the year in 2019, when she dominated the 14-15 age group, winning four times in district and finishing second in the state tournament.

She won the 14-15 state championship at Manito the next year by four strokes, when the pandemic was in remission and golf was possible once more. Now it is again and she’s showcasing her skills on a much bigger stage. Nothing against Deer Park or Latah Creek or Chewelah, but shooting a 3-under 69 at Augusta is bit more impressive than a 70 at Ezzy.

And winning only the third ever women’s tournament at the storied course holds more cachet than any victory around these parts.

• All sports have their quirks. Soccer is no exception. We use the Sounders first goal in a 2-1 win over Minnesota last night as evidence.

Seattle had been dominating. Building attacks and getting great looks. But it had been unable to get the ball into the net, for whatever reason.

In the 38th minute, Joao Paulo just said what the heck and fired away from long range. The rocket found the upper right corner and the Sounders were on their way.

Nothing fancy. Only brilliant. Fun. And a fitting way to finish a fine Saturday.

•••

WSU: First spring scrimmages aren’t usually all that important. Unless, of course, there is a new coach and a new quarterback and a bunch of new faces on the turf. Like what happened yesterday morning in Pullman. Colton Clark was in Martin Stadium for the Cougars’ scrimmage and has this report. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college football, Washington, with at least three players vying for the spot, could start a transfer quarterback. … So could Oregon, with the Ducks’ decision possibly having huge consequences down the road. … So may the decision to have Tosh Lupoi on staff as the defensive coordinator. … Arizona held another scrimmage as spring winds down. … The Arizona State quarterback competition is wide open. … UCLA has reworked its offensive line. … Utah has a running back that came back to the program. … A Colorado player is aiming for a larger role. … In basketball news, the South Carolina women will try to finish the season where they started. On top of the hoops world. The Gamecocks face Connecticut today for the NCAA title. … Stanford avoided the transfer portal mess. … On the men’s side, Colorado needs to improve this offseason.

Gonzaga: It seemed inevitable when the season began. This would be Drew Timme’s last in Spokane. But is it inevitable now? Jim Meehan examines that and highlights what could keep the mustachioed one at Gonzaga. … The baseball team picked up a 7-2 victory over visiting Pepperdine. … When Tommy Lloyd was honored as the Associated Press coach of the year, he mentioned his mentor, Mark Few, often. And deflected credit for Arizona’s success this season almost as often.

EWU: No Eric Barriere. That is the biggest difference at Eastern this spring than any of the past half-decade. Dan Thompson delves into what the Eagles are trying to accomplish when practice begins Tuesday. … Around the Big Sky, we vacillated over where to put the news former G-Prep player (and son of former GU assistant Tommy) Liam Lloyd is headed to Northern Arizona for his final three collegiate seasons. We decided here was best. … Idaho State is revamping its defense again.

Preps: Dave Nichols finishes his sports previews with golf and tennis. … He also has a roundup of Saturday’s action.

Indians: The season begins Friday. It will include a lot of changes.

Chiefs: Spokane scored five unanswered goals and defeated host Vancouver 5-2.

Mariners: Matt Brash won the competition to become the M’s fifth starter when the season gets underway. George Kirby will start the year in AA. … The M’s won with a walk-off home run.

Seahawks: An era is over in Seattle. Now the franchise has to figure out which of the players that won the Super Bowl (and came close in another) are deserving of honors.

•••

• If Saturdays are for fun, what are Sundays for? When we were young, we knew. Sundays were for coming up with excuses not to do our homework until 23 minutes before bedtime. And then whine about it for 22 of those 23 minutes. The last one? It was for brushing teeth, taking a bath, finding the PJs, playing with the dog and if forced to, actually going to bed. Ugh, there is school on Monday. Until later …