Spokane Chiefs cap unbeaten weekend with 4-1 win over Vancouver
UPDATED: Sun., April 3, 2022
From staff reports
Nick McCarry scored two goals to lead Spokane to a 4-1 Western Hockey League win over Vancouver on Sunday and complete an unbeaten weekend road trip.
The Chiefs (22-37-4-1) have won three straight going into the final week of the regular season, still vying for a playoff spot. Spokane moved into eighth place in the Western Conference at 49 points, one ahead of Prince George and one behind both Vancouver and Victoria.
The top eight teams in each conference qualify for the WHL playoffs. Spokane has four games remaining, beginning with its final regular -season home game against first -place Everett on Wednesday.
