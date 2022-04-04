Cache Reset
Here’s a look at local numbers for Monday, April 4

UPDATED: Mon., April 4, 2022

By Arielle Dreher arielled@spokesman.com(509) 459-5467

From staff reports

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 101 new cases on Monday and over the weekend.

There were no additional COVID deaths reported in Spokane County.

There are nine patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

The Panhandle Health District reported six new COVID-19 cases over the weekend and on Monday and four additional deaths.

There have been 946 deaths due to COVID-19 in Panhandle residents.

There are 29 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.

Arielle Dreher's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is primarily funded by the Smith-Barbieri Progressive Fund, with additional support from Report for America and members of the Spokane community. These stories can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.

