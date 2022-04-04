Here’s a look at local numbers for Monday, April 4
UPDATED: Mon., April 4, 2022
From staff reports
The Spokane Regional Health District reported 101 new cases on Monday and over the weekend.
There were no additional COVID deaths reported in Spokane County.
There are nine patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
The Panhandle Health District reported six new COVID-19 cases over the weekend and on Monday and four additional deaths.
There have been 946 deaths due to COVID-19 in Panhandle residents.
There are 29 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.
