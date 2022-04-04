Learn about cougar ecology, behavior at online meeting

A state carnivore research scientist will present information on the ecology and behavior of cougars in the Pacific Northwest’s increasingly urban landscape at the April 13 online Zoom meeting of the Spokane Audubon Society.

Brian Kertson of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will talk about how Washington’s cougars navigate wildlands and residential development; what they eat; how their populations function; how they compete with other large carnivores; how much time they spend close to people; and tips for coexistence where people live and recreate.

Kertson has more than 20 years of cougar research experience in Washington and Idaho. He holds degrees in forest resources (wildlife science) from the University of Washington, where he is also an affiliate assistant professor in the School of Environmental and Forest Sciences, working with graduate students on a variety of carnivore research projects.

Details on joining the April 13 online Zoom meeting starting at 7 p.m. are in the chapter’s April “Pygmy Owl” newsletter at www.audubonspokane.org/the-pygmy-owl.