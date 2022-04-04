Spokane Indians announce opening day roster as assigned by Colorado Rockies

Outfielder Zac Veen poses for his headshot for the Spokane Indians on April 4, 2022. (James Snook/Spokane Indians)

If you’re a fan of high-level prospect scouting, the Spokane Indians’ 2022 roster is right up your alley this season.

The Indians parent club, the Colorado Rockies, assigned 30 players to the opening day roster on Monday, including the Rockies No. 1 prospect, outfielder Zac Veen, and No. 2 prospect, catcher Drew Romo.

Veen was the ninth overall selection in the 2020 MLB draft out of Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Florida. The 20-year-old hit .301 with 15 home runs and 36 stolen bases in 106 games with the Low-A Fresno Grizzlies last season and was named Colorado’s MiLB Player of the Year.

Veen is considered among the game’s elite outfield prospects, with ESPN (No. 20), Baseball America (22), Keith Law of The Athletic (23), Baseball Prospectus (25) and MLB Pipeline (36) all ranking him among their top 50 prospects.

Romo is a switch-hitting catcher and was drafted 35th overall by Colorado in 2020 out of The Woodlands High School in The Woodlands, Texas. He hit .314 with 17 doubles and 23 stolen bases in his debut season last year and is lauded as an above-average receiver already.

The 20-year-old is listed among the game’s top 100 prospects by ESPN (85) and Keith Law of The Athletic (97).

Three more of the Rockies’ top-30 prospects will join Veen and Romo on the Spokane roster this season: left-handed pitcher Joe Rock (No. 15), first baseman Grant Lavigne (22) and infielder Julio Carreras (25).

Rock, 21, was the 68th overall pick out of Ohio University in 2021. He pitched briefly in the Arizona Complex League and stood out during instructional league play last fall. His fastball sits in the low 90s currently but with his 6-foot-6 frame he is projected to build on the velocity.

Lavigne, 22, hit .264/.280/.412 with nine homers and 58 RBIs between Fresno and Spokane last season, helping the Indians reach the High-A West championship series.

Carreras, 22, hit .254/.306/.392 with seven homers, 44 RBIs and 15 stolen bases for Fresno last season.

There are several players from the Indians’ 2021 roster returning to Spokane this season, including pitchers Jared Biddy, Fineas Del Bonta-Smith, Will Ethridge, Boby Johnson and Shelby Lackey; and position players Eddy Diaz, AJ Lewis, Christopher Navarro and Daniel Montano.

Manager Scott Little, pitching coach Ryan Kibler and hitting coach Zach Osborne all return for their second season in Spokane.

Indians opening day is Friday at 6:35 p.m. against the Vancouver Canadians. Fan Fest is Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 at Avista Stadium with a home run contest and a player poster giveaway. Admission to Fan Fest is free.