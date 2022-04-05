Casper Fry closing later this month; restaurant sold to new owners

Casper Fry, a Southern-inspired restaurant in the Perry District on Spokane’s South Hill, is closing later this month following the owners’ decision to sell the business.

In a Facebook post Saturday, owners Ben Poffenroth, his mother Deb Green and sister Megan VanStone said they decided to sell Casper Fry to downsize, attain a better quality of life and spend more family time together.

“We value each and every one of you. We’re grateful to have made so many new friends along the way,” the owners wrote in the Facebook post. “We are eternally grateful for every coworker/crew member/friend who has helped make ten years of Southern comfort, hospitality, and Southern food a possibility in our South Perry neighborhood.”

Poffenroth, Green and VanStone opened Casper Fry at 928 S. Perry St. in 2012.

In a phone call Monday, Poffenroth expressed gratitude for patrons’ support of the restaurant and echoed that the decision to sell was a “good move for his family.”

“It’s time for us to scale down and focus more on family time and not be spread so thin, because my mom and I run the restaurants,” he said. “We don’t have a ton of managers. I bartend. I wash dishes and help in the kitchen however I can, and she still hosts. It’s just kind of time to scale back.”

Casper Fry’s last day of operation is April 16. Until then, the restaurant will be open for dinner starting at 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Poffenroth, Green and VanStone will continue to operate Durkin’s Liquor Bar and Madeleine’s Café & Patisserie in downtown Spokane.

The owners had listed Casper Fry for sale with NAI Black broker John Powers for $350,000 and indicated potential buyers could keep the established Casper Fry name or launch a new concept in the 2,150-square-foot space on Perry Street.

Poffenroth did not reveal the identity of Casper Fry’s buyer. He said Monday the restaurant will operate under a new concept.

Washington Secretary of State records indicate local chef Adam Hegsted and Jason Green on March 24 formed Francaise LLC, a limited liability company registered to Casper Fry’s address.

Francaise LLC obtained a business license Friday and has a pending liquor license application also registered to 928 S. Perry St., according to the Washington state Department of Revenue’s website.

Hegsted operates Le Catering and several restaurants under Eat Good Group, including the Gilded Unicorn, Baba, the Yards Bruncheon and Incrediburger & Eggs.

Hegsted did not respond to a request for comment Monday on whether he purchased the restaurant.