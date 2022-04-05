Reward offered for info on Red Top Motel shooting suspect
UPDATED: Tue., April 5, 2022
A reward was offered Tuesday for information on the suspect in a shooting at a Spokane Valley motel last week that left one woman with life-threatening injuries.
Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest offered a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Joshua W. Seth, 30.
Seth is wanted for two counts of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting, unlawful possession of a firearm and attempt to elude, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Deputies were called to a shooting at the Red Top Motel, 7217 E. Trent Ave., where they found a woman with a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office considers Seth to be armed and dangerous. People should not approach Seth if they see him but to instead call 911, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information on the incident can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (800) 222-TIPS or submit the tip online at p3tips.com.
