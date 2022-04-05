DeLorean to reveal electric concept car this summer

By Kalea Hall Detroit News

DeLorean Motor Co. plans to reveal its new electric concept car Aug. 18 at the Awards Ramp at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, the company said Monday.

DeLorean said it will also announce the official name of the vehicle when it’s revealed. The company released an image of the back of the new vehicle Monday showing sleek, horizontal lines for taillights.

DeLorean is based in San Antonio under new ownership and a new name.

“We are making an all-new, fully-electric, gull-winged, two-door sports car,” Stephen Wynne, CEO of DeLorean Motor Co., said in an interview with The Detroit News in February. “More details to come.”

Wynne bought the rights to DeLorean Motor Com several years ago and moved it to Humble, Texas, as a service and restoration shop for the 6,500 DeLoreans still on the road.

Under the provisions of the federal Low Volume Vehicle Manufacturers Act, which allows small outfits to make historic replica vehicles without having to meet costly safety regulations, DMC hoped to build replicas of the original DMC-12 but has been frustrated by government red tape, so it’s making all-new EVs instead.