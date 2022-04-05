Here’s a look at local COVID numbers for Tuesday, April 5
UPDATED: Tue., April 5, 2022
The Spokane Regional Health District on Tuesday reported 112 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.
There have been 1,329 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County residents.
There are nine patients hospitalized with the virus in Spokane.
The Panhandle Health District reported four new COVID cases and no additional deaths.
There are four Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.
