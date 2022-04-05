In the Kitchen With Ricky: Cinnamon crescents are buttery and sweet

The ingredients for this crescent recipe include cinnamon, butter and cream cheese. (Ricky Webster/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Ricky Webster For The Spokesman-Review

I had never heard of a cinnamon crescent pastry and did not know that National Cinnamon Crescent Day is April 10. When I saw this listed on a national food days calendar, I had to investigate. I scoured the internet for information and began baking.

Although the result here does not resemble a traditional crescent shape, I think you’ll find them delightful in every way. I’m just shocked that I hadn’t experienced them before now, but I am glad that I get to share them with you all.

Think of a cinnamon crescent as a mashup of a croissant and cinnamon roll with a sprinkling of a snickerdoodle. I also can’t help mention Cinnamon Toast Crunch, a popular breakfast cereal from childhood that I adore.

The crescent flavor is buttery with a punch of warming cinnamon, and in this version, we use a simple and yummy cream cheese filling to help balance the sweetness. We also use a mix of brown and granulated sugars. The brown sugar adds a caramel note, while the granulated sugar creates a veil of crispy sweetness on the exterior.

I decided to stray from a traditional crescent roll shape since we are filling them with a cream cheese mixture. The cream cheese would escape the crescent roll shape and bake out of the interior. I also find the assembly of this is much easier, and the result is even more buttery and flakier due to the butter mixture being poured over the top right before baking.

I decided to add orange zest for a light citrus-y brightness, but lemon would also work well. These would be wonderful with nuts or coconut on top after the butter mixture is distributed. The nuts will toast up nicely and combine with the sugary butter and almost candy themselves.

I also recommend trying this recipe with ½ cup blueberries or huckleberries being creamed into the cream cheese mixture for a fun berry variation.

Any way you try it, these make a great addition to any brunch, a special afternoon or after-school snack and a delicious dessert.

Nobody quite knows how these delightful little pastries acquired their own national food day, but after you taste them, I think you’ll want to celebrate them every April 10.

Cinnamon Crescents

1 package/2 sheets (17.3 oz) frozen puff pastry, thawed, or 2 8-ounce cans crescent roll dough

1 pound cream cheese (2 8-ounce packages), softened

1 cup light brown sugar, packed

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Zest from an orange

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

⅔ cup granulated sugar

½ cup unsalted butter

1½ teaspoons cinnamon, divided

Preheat an oven to 350 degrees.

Prepare a 9”x13” metal pan by spraying it with cooking spray or greasing and flouring it with butter and flour.

Lay down 1 sheet of puff pastry or crescent rolls (if using) into a greased pan and press it to the edges.

Cream together the cream cheese, brown sugar, salt, orange zest, vanilla and ½ teaspoon cinnamon.

Spread the cream cheese mixture over the bottom layer of the pastry.

Roll out the second layer of pastry on a lightly floured surface, until it is roughly 9”x13,” and lay it atop the cream cheese mixture.

Melt the butter and add the granulated sugar and remaining 1 teaspoon cinnamon, stirring until it is completely dissolved.

Pour the butter mixture over the top of the assembled pastry.

Bake for 40-45 minutes, depending on how caramelized and crisp you desire.

Remove the pan from the oven and cool on a cooling rack.

Cut into the desired serving size.

A few notes

For the cleanest cuts like the ones in the photos, I recommend cooling the pan of pastry down completely; however, they are delicious served still warm.

I prefer using a metal baking pan, as glass tends to steam the pastry more and will not bake up as crisp and flakey.

You can assemble this the night before and keep it in a refrigerator. Then all you’ll have to do in the morning is bake it. Add an additional 5 minutes to your baking time.

Yield: 12-16 servings

Local award-winning chef and Rind and Wheat owner Ricky Webster can be reached at ricky@rindandwheat.com. Follow Webster on Instagram @rickycaker.