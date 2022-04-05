The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Night 32° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Man discovered dead at Spokane homeless camp overdosed on multiple drugs, according to medical examiner

UPDATED: Tue., April 5, 2022

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

The 53-year-old man who was found dead Jan. 30 at a Spokane homeless encampment died from a “toxic amount of multiple drugs,” according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Jeffrey Brown was found beyond resuscitation in a tent when emergency responders arrived at the encampment at Second Avenue and Ray Street on the north side of Interstate 90, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said at the time.

The drugs contributing to Brown’s death, which was ruled an accident, included fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine, the medical examiner said on its website.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety