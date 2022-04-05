Man discovered dead at Spokane homeless camp overdosed on multiple drugs, according to medical examiner

The 53-year-old man who was found dead Jan. 30 at a Spokane homeless encampment died from a “toxic amount of multiple drugs,” according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Jeffrey Brown was found beyond resuscitation in a tent when emergency responders arrived at the encampment at Second Avenue and Ray Street on the north side of Interstate 90, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said at the time.

The drugs contributing to Brown’s death, which was ruled an accident, included fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine, the medical examiner said on its website.