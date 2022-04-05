Medical examiner: Man found on side of Spokane Valley street overdosed
UPDATED: Tue., April 5, 2022
A 39-year-old man who was discovered in February on the side of a Spokane Valley street overdosed on drugs, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Kevin McCabe was found dead on the 14100 block of East Fourth Avenue around 7:40 a.m. Feb. 15.
The medical examiner listed McCabe’s cause of death as “multidrug intoxication,” including methamphetamine, fentanyl and 4ANPP, which is a component of fentanyl. The manner of death was ruled an accident.
The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office initially thought McCabe may have died from a hit-and-run but determined there were no signs of trauma to McCabe’s body, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
