Police: Wounded man who took toddler engages in standoff outside Sacred Heart; woman also shot

A man who already had been shot engaged briefly in a standoff with police outside Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center on Tuesday while a toddler he had taken from a woman was in his vehicle, police said. The woman who was with the toddler also was shot in the arm, officers said.

Spokane Police Department Sgt. Terry Preuninger said the incident started around 8 p.m., when callers reported gunshots in Airway Heights. The Airway Heights Police Department said officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle, and a toddler was with him, KHQ reported.

In a statement, Airway Heights police said the woman reported that the man took the baby in a red minivan near Pacific and Treeline. Their relationship is unclear, but Preuninger said the toddler and man probably know each other.

The wounded man drove to Sacred Heart in Spokane, Preuninger said, calling 911 en route and saying he had been shot. He wouldn’t pull over and was driving recklessly, Preuninger said.

KHQ reported that officers were waiting for the man at the hospital.

After about a 15-minute standoff, the man got out of the vehicle with his hands up and underwent treatment for his injuries. The child was safely removed, Preuninger said, and didn’t appear to be injured but was screaming.

Police haven’t publicly identified the man.

“Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center was briefly placed on lockdown at the request of the Spokane Police Department. The lockdown has been lifted. Hospital operations were not impacted. We thank Spokane Police for their quick response,” Providence said in a statement on Twitter, referring all questions to Spokane police.

No one had been arrested as of Tuesday night, but Airway Heights police said there are no outstanding suspects.