Power restored to most of the Spokane area early Tuesday morning after windstorm

After Monday’s intense windstorm swept through the region, crews worked overnight to restore power thousands of Spokane and North Idaho residents by early Tuesday morning.

Just under 400 Avista customers and under 300 Inland Power Customers, remained without power at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, down from 11,780 customers without power about 12 hours earlier.

Strong gusts of 30-40 mph are expected to continue Tuesday, an improvement over gusts of 60 mph Monday, according to the National Weather Service Spokane. Sustained wind speeds are forecast to between 15 to 25 mph.

Snow is forecast to continue to fall on area mountain passes, with a rate of an inch per hour in the Cascades with accumulations between 6 inches and a foot.

Stevens pass was covered in snow and ice early Tuesday with poor visibility and high winds, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. White Pass was closed overnight but reopened early Tuesday.

Potential whiteout conditions were expected Tuesday on Snoqualmie Pass, DOT said. A winter storm warning was in effect for the Cascades through 8 p.m.

Passes in the Idaho Panhandle are expected to get between three and six inches of snow Tuesday morning.

The rest of the week will likely be on the cool side with low temperatures nearing freezing, the weather service predicted.

Temperatures will rise throughout the week with highs in the 60s, near 70 by Thursday.

Wind will return Friday afternoon and evening with gusts between 30 and 40 mph but will likely remain dry through the Spokane area.

Through the weekend, high temperatures will be in the 40s and mid-50s with likely freezing temperatures overnight, which is below normal for the season.