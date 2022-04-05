Reports: Gonzaga assistant Roger Powell Jr. was among Cleveland State candidates
UPDATED: Tue., April 5, 2022
Gonzaga assistant Roger Powell Jr. was reportedly a candidate for the head coaching position at Cleveland State, which is expected to hire Iowa State assistant Daniyal Robinson.
CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein first reported Robinson will replace Dennis Gates, who left Cleveland State to become head coach at Missouri.
Powell was a finalist for the job, according to the Plain Dealer in Cleveland. The newspaper reported Robinson’s appointment will be announced Wednesday. The search included Powell and Cleveland State assistant Dru Joyce III, according to the Associated Press.
Powell has been at Gonzaga for three seasons. He previously was an assistant at Vanderbilt and Valparaiso.
