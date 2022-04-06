Briefs: Caytlyn Lee named Miss Spokane Valley

Caytlyn Lee is the 2022 Miss Spokane Valley.

Lee is a sophomore at Ridgeline High School. She won the Miss Spokane Valley Leadership Pageant on March 26.

The Spokane Valley court also includes princesses Julia Peterson, a sophomore at Chesterton Academy of Notre Dame, and Isabella Clark, a sophomore at Valley Christian School.

As part of the competition, candidates showcased their talents with performances and gave speeches on “Why Do I Like Spokane Valley?”

The court will represent Spokane Valley at regional events like the Valleyfest Parade.

Community input sought on Riverfront Dog Park

Community members are invited to share thoughts on what a future dog park in Riverfront Park could look like, through an online survey open through April 15.

The survey asks about desired design features, amenities and uses. Respondents can choose to answer all or some questions. To complete the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/QB39JTD.

The urban dog park is expected to cost approximately $750,000 to construct. Local design firms NAC and AHBL have partnered to create the design. Construction timelines will depend on when the Campaign for Riverfront Spokane can raise the remaining $500,000. Community members can build on the momentum of the initial contribution by making a donation to the dog park on the Spokane Parks Foundation website.