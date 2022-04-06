Mariners season opener postponed due to inclement weather in Minneapolis

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

The Seattle Mariners and their fans will have to wait another day to start the 2022 season.

Due to a weather forecast that called for temperatures in the mid-30s and wind chills in the 20s along with a mixture of snow and rain, the Minnesota Twins announced early Wednesday morning that the opening day game at Target Field scheduled for 3:10 p.m. CT had been postponed until Friday at the same time.

The team made the announcement on Twitter and its website.

The Mariners were planning to arrive in Minneapolis on Wednesday afternoon, eschewing a workout. They may try to do some workouts at Target Field on Thursday, using the indoor batting cages at the stadium.